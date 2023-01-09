ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 hikers rescued after getting trapped in swollen rivers in Angeles National Forest

By Cindy Von Quednow
 4 days ago

Five children and three adults were rescued Sunday night after getting trapped between two rising river crossings in the Tujunga Canyons area of Angeles National Forest.

Once they realized they were in danger, one of the adults was able to activate his emergency beacon and call for help, according to the Montrose Search and Rescue Team.

Another storm bringing heavy rain to Southern California Monday

Reserve Deputy Leum and Civilian Volunteer Specialist Richards were lowered 700 feet down the canyon bottom where the group was looking for a way out.

Leum took one end of the rope across the rain-swollen river and secured it to a tree, then Richards climbed a tree to make a second anchor.

“With one end higher, they made a makeshift zip line and sent the kids across. The adults then carefully crossed by using a rope as a safety line,” officials detailed in a tweet thread .

More rescue team members arrived and helped get all of the hikers across.

“After a few more river crossings, all were wet and cold but we were back safe at the rescue trucks,” early Monday, officials said.

