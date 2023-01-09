ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital

 4 days ago
A week after his scary collapse, Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital.

On Monday, UC Health physician Dr. William Knight revealed that Hamlin has already landed in Buffalo after flying out of Cincinnati.

In a press conference, Knight said, “I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery."

Following the flight, Hamlin will be “monitored closely” to make sure that the flight didn’t have a negative impact on him.

According to Knight, Hamlin had made major progress, doing physical therapy and even walking around.

Following the press conference, Damar tweeted, "The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world and more."

On Sunday, Hamlin shared his first message since the emergency.

From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."

He went on to express, "If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! 🫶🏾❤️3️⃣ #3strong."

He also posted a grinning image of himself on a Zoom call, captioning it, "Back Working ❤️ Back Smiling!!!"

Hamlin's progress since the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player went into cardiac arrest on January 2 mid-game and had to be revived twice has been encouraging.

On Friday, Damar’s football team the Buffalo Bills revealed that his breathing tube had been removed and he could finally speak to his team and medical staff.

In a statement, the team tweeted, “Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.”

“His neurologic function remains intact, and he has been able to talk to his family and care team,” the statement added.

Hamlin was able to join the team meeting via FaceTime, telling his teammates, “Love you boys.”

