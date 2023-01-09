ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Transit Police arrest three suspects in assault and robberies on MBTA

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested three suspects connected to assault and robberies on the T. Police say they received a report of a man being assaulted by three men and one female on Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Harvard Square MBTA station. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a crowbar.
BROCKTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man arrested in Nashua

NASHUA — A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Nashua today. Police say they arrested Anthony Monbleau, of Nashua, charging him with theft by unauthorized taking, a third strike, a class B felony, criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and breach of bail, a class A misdemeanor.
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Police: 2 adults, 1 infant injured in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Worcester Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. When officers arrived on scene, they received information that shots had been fired.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Upton police looking to identify assault and battery suspect

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate an assault and battery. Police released images on Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery investigation at Honey Farms on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to...
UPTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
WEYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: One person dead after fire tears through home in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and another hospitalized after a fire tore through a three-story home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning, the Norfolk County DA confirmed. Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames upon arrival. Officials said...
HOLBROOK, MA
Boston

Boston police look to ID armed robbery suspect in Roxbury

The department released two photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery in Roxbury Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at Marcella’s Market, located...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two people hospitalized after fire tears through home in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been hospitalized after a fire tore through a three-story home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames upon arrival. Officials said heavy rain and winds made it difficult to fight the fire.
HOLBROOK, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation

At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

41-Year-Old Boston Woman Missing For Over Two Weeks

Massachusetts state police detectives are joining Boston police in the hunt for an East Boston woman who has gone missing, according to officials. 41-year-old Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Boston Police Department. She is described as a hispanic fe…
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash

OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
OSSIPEE, NH

