whdh.com
Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
whdh.com
Transit Police arrest three suspects in assault and robberies on MBTA
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested three suspects connected to assault and robberies on the T. Police say they received a report of a man being assaulted by three men and one female on Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Harvard Square MBTA station. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a crowbar.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Nashua today. Police say they arrested Anthony Monbleau, of Nashua, charging him with theft by unauthorized taking, a third strike, a class B felony, criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and breach of bail, a class A misdemeanor.
whdh.com
whdh.com
Police: 3 juveniles facing charges after Auburn middle schoolers shot with gel pellets while walking home
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three juveniles are facing criminal charges after police say they shot middle schoolers with gel pellets after they got off of the school bus to go home on Wednesday. Officers responding to multiple calls from parents of Auburn Middle School students who said their children had...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
whdh.com
Upton police looking to identify assault and battery suspect
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate an assault and battery. Police released images on Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery investigation at Honey Farms on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to...
Weymouth Police searching for missing teen
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
whdh.com
Nashua, NH police searching for man in high-value Costco ‘theft spree’
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with a spree of high-value thefts at the Costco on Daniel Webster Highway. After an investigation, it was determined that James G. Martin 36, was the...
whdh.com
Community members demand justice for man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members gathered at a meeting with city officials Thursday to demand justice for a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police last week. The meeting was intended to address community concerns, as officials say they want to restore trust between...
whdh.com
UPDATE: One person dead after fire tears through home in Holbrook
HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and another hospitalized after a fire tore through a three-story home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning, the Norfolk County DA confirmed. Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames upon arrival. Officials said...
Boston police look to ID armed robbery suspect in Roxbury
The department released two photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery in Roxbury Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at Marcella’s Market, located...
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
whdh.com
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
whdh.com
Authorities arrest man wanted in connection with baby born in NH woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man they say was connected to a newborn found alone in a tent in freezing temperatures. George Theberge, 45, was taken into custody, according to the Manchester Police Department, days after a warrant was issued. He is now facing...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation
At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
41-Year-Old Boston Woman Missing For Over Two Weeks
Massachusetts state police detectives are joining Boston police in the hunt for an East Boston woman who has gone missing, according to officials. 41-year-old Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Boston Police Department. She is described as a hispanic fe…
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
