Missing Chippewa Falls man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A 76-year-old Chippewa Falls man who hadn’t been seen since Monday morning has been found safe.

Officials said David Smith left his home early Monday without talking to his family and went to have breakfast at a local restaurant between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

As of 5:15 p.m., he has been found and is safe. A Silver Alert issued on his behalf has been canceled.

