Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Related
$100K scratchers prize won in Overland
One lucky lottery player earned a $100,000 prize from a scratchers ticket purchased in Overland.
Missouri woman almost trashes $100,000 winning Scratchers ticket
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is thankful she took a second look at the Scratchers ticket she purchased after she was seconds away from throwing it away. Luckily, she decided to take a second look at the “$100,000 Fortune” ticket with a family member before tossing it, according to the Missouri Lottery.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Florissant 7-Eleven
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Check your tickets!. There's a new Missouri Lottery millionaire in St. Louis County. The Missouri Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 900 Shackleford Rd. in Florissant matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in Tuesday night's drawing: 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
Study shows where the most generous Missourians live
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth.
Missouri House adopts new dress code for women
The Missouri House has changed its dress code for women after debate Wednesday over house rules in the legislative session.
kwos.com
Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill
A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
KYTV
Laurie, Mo. resident wins $2 million prize from Powerball ticket
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - Someone from Laurie is $2 million richer after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing and also adding the Power Play option to their ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at FastLane in Laurie. The winning numbers on Saturday were 35, 36, 44,...
Missouri treehouse on Airbnb called “Rental of our dreams”
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — It seems like real treehouses are popping up all over the country (and even the world), as most of them are built for the purpose of becoming vacation rentals. People love these high-up romantic getaways for their unique locations and overall designs, giving visitors a different option when it comes to travel and lodging. But there’s one treehouse that is said to be in a league of its own: “The Getaway Treehouse.”
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch
Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
$2 million lottery prize won in Morgan County
LAURIE, Mo. — Someone purchased a $2 million winning lottery ticket from a gas station in Laurie. The winning Powerball ticket was purchased from FastLane at 200 Brook Lane in Laurie, Missouri. It was purchased on Jan. 7. The winning numbers are 35-36-44-45-67 with a 14 Powerball. Whoever has the ticket has until July 6, […]
Here are the 16 nominees for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games from Missouri
Nominations for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games were announced on Wednesday morning and 16 senior basketball players from the state of Missouri were on the list. There were 722 boys and girls high school seniors who were nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games, which will be ...
KMOV
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in St. Louis County
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in St. Louis County!. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 900 Shackleford Road in Florissant for Tuesday night’s drawing. The ticket matched the winning number combination of 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The Mega Ball number was 9.
Mega Millions: These numbers have been drawn the most since the last jackpot
(NEXSTAR) – It’s been nearly three months since a Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers to claim the game’s top prize, allowing the jackpot to grow to a record-setting $1.35 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. Maybe you’re ready to try your lucky numbers in the...
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 2