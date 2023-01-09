ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holts Summit, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Missouri woman almost trashes $100,000 winning Scratchers ticket

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is thankful she took a second look at the Scratchers ticket she purchased after she was seconds away from throwing it away. Luckily, she decided to take a second look at the “$100,000 Fortune” ticket with a family member before tossing it, according to the Missouri Lottery.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
LAURIE, MO
FOX2Now

Study shows where the most generous Missourians live

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill

A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Laurie, Mo. resident wins $2 million prize from Powerball ticket

LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - Someone from Laurie is $2 million richer after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing and also adding the Power Play option to their ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at FastLane in Laurie. The winning numbers on Saturday were 35, 36, 44,...
LAURIE, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri treehouse on Airbnb called “Rental of our dreams”

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — It seems like real treehouses are popping up all over the country (and even the world), as most of them are built for the purpose of becoming vacation rentals. People love these high-up romantic getaways for their unique locations and overall designs, giving visitors a different option when it comes to travel and lodging. But there’s one treehouse that is said to be in a league of its own: “The Getaway Treehouse.”
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch

Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

$2 million lottery prize won in Morgan County

LAURIE, Mo. — Someone purchased a $2 million winning lottery ticket from a gas station in Laurie. The winning Powerball ticket was purchased from FastLane at 200 Brook Lane in Laurie, Missouri. It was purchased on Jan. 7. The winning numbers are 35-36-44-45-67 with a 14 Powerball. Whoever has the ticket has until July 6, […]
LAURIE, MO
KMOV

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in St. Louis County!. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 900 Shackleford Road in Florissant for Tuesday night’s drawing. The ticket matched the winning number combination of 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The Mega Ball number was 9.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy