ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtSMZ_0k8lMnLY00

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. —  The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich Road SE and Stacey Drive).

The Fire Marshal says they do not believe there is any foul play related to the fatal fire. GCSO says the elderly man’s body with the Grant County Coroner.


GCSO is also investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. GCSO says a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg, sustaining a gunshot wound to her leg. GCSO says the woman was intoxicated, adding that the woman claimed she might have accidentally shot herself while at a party at an unknown location.

GCSO says there are no witnesses, no suspect information and no known risk to the public related to the shooting.

For both incidents, GCSO is asking you to not post any information or tips on social media. They are asking anyone who thinks they have information on a case to call them at 509-762-1160 or email them at crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

READ: Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office investigating three separate deaths in the area

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Fire burns at Grant County landfill, no risk to public

EPHRATA, Wash. – A fire is burning at the Grant County landfill, and crews are working to extinguish it. According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Public Works department is digging down through the landfill to put out the fire. Weather conditions are favorable, and smoke is not impacting populated areas.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

State Law prevents Moses Lake police from pursuing suspect

Moses Lake police are on the hunt for a man suspected of eluding officers in a stolen vehicle. Police Captain Dave Sands says the suspect was asleep when spotted inside the parked vehicle in the area of Miller Street and Longview Street early Tuesday morning. "When officers did yell for...
MOSES LAKE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP investigates a weekend crime spree

PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
kpq.com

Woman Claims to Have Shot Herself During Party in Grant County

A 22-year-old Grant County woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg early Sunday. Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says she was admitted to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake at just after 5 a.m. "The 22-year-old was intoxicated and claimed she'd shot herself accidentally while attending...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified

MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR

A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Numerous Crimes in Othello

Police in Adams County have arrested a man in connection with a string of recent crimes in the Othello area. Ruben Cantu, Jr. is facing a bevy of charges, including theft, burglary, vehicle prowling, possession of stolen property, identity theft, and resisting arrest. His alleged crimes date back to mid-December...
OTHELLO, WA
kpq.com

Chelan Prosecutors Move To Drop Case Against Man Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

The Chelan County Prosecutor is moving to drop murder charges against a 24-year-old man who shot and killed another man in front of a bank in Cashmere back in late September,. Jesus Torres-Lucatero is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere.
CASHMERE, WA
kpq.com

Man Sentenced to Year in Prison for Vehicular Assault Near Warden

A man has been sentenced to a year in prison for causing a car accident that injured two people near Warden in November. KPQ News partner, iFIber One, reports 25-year-old Timothy Johnson pled guilty to two counts of vehicular assault and was sentenced by a Grant County judge on Monday.
WARDEN, WA
koze.com

Crash East of Washtucna Claims Life of Tri-Cities Man

WASHTUCNA, WA – Unsafe passing is being blamed for a one-vehicle crash east of Washtucna this afternoon which claimed the life of a Richland, Washington man. According to the Washington State Patrol, 57-year-old Richard D. Chandler was traveling eastbound on State Route 26 near milepost 85 when he attempted to pass another vehicle at 4:39 p.m..
WASHTUCNA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multiple collisions close I-90 near Thorp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple crashes were blocking eastbound I-90 near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg. Eastbound I-90 was closed at milepost 101. Traffic was detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway. The Washington Department of Transportation said two tow companies were on the scene to help clear the crashes. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
ELLENSBURG, WA
qvpr.com

Former apartment building on F Street and Second knocked down

A building that stood along State Route 28 in Quincy for 70 years was torn down in recent weeks, opening up a corner next to the Akins Fresh Market grocery store. The Mt. Vernon Apartments building was a light blue, single-story row of 11 small residential units at 700 Second Ave. SW, at the southeast corner of the intersection of F Street SW, aka SR-28, and Second Avenue SW.
QUINCY, WA
Chronicle

Wenatchee Growers Win Case in Cherry Patent Lawsuit

SPOKANE — A federal judge in the Eastern District Court of Washington has ruled in favor of several Wenatchee-area farmers in a patent law case involving a variety of cherry tree first developed in Canada. Chief Judge Stanley Bastian granted a motion from the defendants — Van Well Nursery...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy