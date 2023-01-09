Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich Road SE and Stacey Drive).

The Fire Marshal says they do not believe there is any foul play related to the fatal fire. GCSO says the elderly man’s body with the Grant County Coroner.



GCSO is also investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. GCSO says a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg, sustaining a gunshot wound to her leg. GCSO says the woman was intoxicated, adding that the woman claimed she might have accidentally shot herself while at a party at an unknown location.

GCSO says there are no witnesses, no suspect information and no known risk to the public related to the shooting.

For both incidents, GCSO is asking you to not post any information or tips on social media. They are asking anyone who thinks they have information on a case to call them at 509-762-1160 or email them at crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

