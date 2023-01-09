Patrick Mahomes credits Chiefs fans for overtaking opposing stadiums

(610 Sports) – Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs helped the Las Vegas Raiders wrap up an underperforming season on Saturday, with a 31-13 beat down of the home team. I needed to emphasize that the Raiders were the home team, because if you were watching the game on television it may not have appeared that way and for good reason.

According to ticket retailer Vivid Seats , 53% of the seats in Allegiant Stadium were filled by fans cheering for the Chiefs.

According to Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, when the fans in red & gold show up in opposing stadiums, it doesn't go unnoticed by the team.

Joining 610 Sports' ' The Drive on Monday, Mahomes talked about the effect that sort of support has on the team when playing in opposing stadiums.

"It's one of the coolest things ever, man," said Mahomes. "Just the fans that we have, to be able to be at all these games. Every away game it seems like we have a good amount of the fans, especially when we go to like Vegas, or we go to the Chargers, or the Broncos our fans show up and it's awesome to have that kinda support behind ya, man, it makes you wanna go out there and win al those road games."

