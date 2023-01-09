ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Stolen UTV found submerged in flood, man arrested

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mesquite police officers got an assist from Mother Nature this past week after someone stole a UTV, or side-by-side, from a local dealer in town. The person who stole the UTV didn’t make it too far after becoming stuck and submerged in the flooded Virgin River.

Police said that because of the recent heavy rain the river has swollen beyond its normal banks.

    Stolen UTV in Mesquite ends up in deep water. (Photo: Mesquite Police Dept.)
    Stolen UTV in Mesquite ends up in deep water. (Photo: Mesquite Police Dept.)
    Stolen UTV in Mesquite ends up in deep water. (Photo: Mesquite Police Dept.)

Police arrested the man shortly after the incident when they found him walking nearby and appearing to be soaked. A drone was used by police after the man’s arrest to find the UTV which was recovered from the water.

The man’s name, age, and charges have not been released by police at this time.

