ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Crockett Row to host TCU watch party on 25 foot screens

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zu5re_0k8lMcdZ00

Crockett Row, the development along West 7th Street near Fort Worth's Cultural District, will host a watch party for TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. TCU will play Georgia at 6:30 p.m.

Crockett Row is setting up two 25 foot television screens near Crockett and Currie Streets. Crockett and Currie will remain closed until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

"It's a huge blow-up, like you would see in a movie theater. You're going to see purple and white lights everywhere, flowers," says Crockett Row Senior Property Manager Shaye Evans. "This is 100% a community event. We're looking at people in their 80s and 90s coming to children."

Evans says restaurants and bars will be open, and some restaurants will have food trucks parked nearby. Movie Tavern will also show the game at its Take Five Lounge.

Social House, a restaurant and bar at Crockett and Currie, will have drink specials including "Frozen Hypnotoad Margaritas", "Frog Water Mimosas", and "purple beer" specials. Social House will also have a live band.

"All of our tenants have joined together, be it the movie theater, be it restaurants, be it Insomnia Cookies, all of our people have joined together to say, 'Let's start showing Fort Worth what we can really do, and bring them in,'" Evans says.

Free parking is available at Crockett Row's five garages. Evans says gates will stay up, but they are asking people to take a ticket, get it validated and leave it so they can estimate attendance. She says that can help them plan for future events.

"It's about TCU tonight, but it's not always about TCU," she says. "We would love to have all of our customers, all of our patrons come out here just to have a good time and relax."

Evans says Crockett Row has private security, and Fort Worth Police will also have extra officers working in the area.

Events at Crockett Row begin at 5 p.m. Kickoff is 6:30.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Nick Saban’s Final Coaches Poll Ballot Had Alabama Ahead of TCU

The CFP National Championship game came and went in shocking fashion with one of the biggest blowouts of all time. The Georgia Bulldogs were crowned back-to-back national champions following Monday’s 65-7 routing of TCU, the first team to win back-to-back national championships in the playoff era. With talk all...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut

A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy