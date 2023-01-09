Crockett Row to host TCU watch party on 25 foot screens

Crockett Row, the development along West 7th Street near Fort Worth's Cultural District, will host a watch party for TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. TCU will play Georgia at 6:30 p.m.

Crockett Row is setting up two 25 foot television screens near Crockett and Currie Streets. Crockett and Currie will remain closed until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

"It's a huge blow-up, like you would see in a movie theater. You're going to see purple and white lights everywhere, flowers," says Crockett Row Senior Property Manager Shaye Evans. "This is 100% a community event. We're looking at people in their 80s and 90s coming to children."

Evans says restaurants and bars will be open, and some restaurants will have food trucks parked nearby. Movie Tavern will also show the game at its Take Five Lounge.

Social House, a restaurant and bar at Crockett and Currie, will have drink specials including "Frozen Hypnotoad Margaritas", "Frog Water Mimosas", and "purple beer" specials. Social House will also have a live band.

"All of our tenants have joined together, be it the movie theater, be it restaurants, be it Insomnia Cookies, all of our people have joined together to say, 'Let's start showing Fort Worth what we can really do, and bring them in,'" Evans says.

Free parking is available at Crockett Row's five garages. Evans says gates will stay up, but they are asking people to take a ticket, get it validated and leave it so they can estimate attendance. She says that can help them plan for future events.

"It's about TCU tonight, but it's not always about TCU," she says. "We would love to have all of our customers, all of our patrons come out here just to have a good time and relax."

Evans says Crockett Row has private security, and Fort Worth Police will also have extra officers working in the area.

Events at Crockett Row begin at 5 p.m. Kickoff is 6:30.

