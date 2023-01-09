ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

107.9 Jack FM

30th Annual ‘API Chili Cook-Off’ Returns to Casper

Mark your calendars as the API Chili Cook-Off returns to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center for year number thirty on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. The official Facebook 30th Annual API Chili Cook-Off event page states:. The Central Wyoming Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute is proud to host the...
CASPER, WY
Terrific Casper Locations To Record A Epic Movie

Casper is not a hotspot for Hollywood. It takes a lot to film a movie, and we don't cut the mustard for some reason. However, I decided to scout some locations around town that are film worthy. The movers and shakers of tinsel town might not notice, but we can still celebrate their unique esthetics.
CASPER, WY
Thankful Thursday 2023 Is Back At The Beacon Club In Mills

Central Wyoming's premiere fund raising event is Thankful Thursday at The Beacon Club in Mills, WY. For many years now, meeting up on Thursday at the Beacon Club is on many peoples weekly schedule. An important part of Thankful Thursday is that fact that it's family friendly, meaning parents can bring their kids for dinner and a family night out. You can always expect to be out by 8:30pm.
MILLS, WY
Whiskey Myers Is Coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center

Southern hybrid Rock/County group, Whiskey Myers, is coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center this summer (July 18th, 2023). Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 3,000 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. Their self-produced fifth studio album, WHISKEY MYERS, out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The self-titled project follows their previous album, Mud, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart with single “Stone” hitting Top 10 all-genre. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.2 million albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams while earning three RIAA Gold certifications. USA Today describes the band led by frontman Cody Cannon as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.” The band known for their high-energy live show and unique sound has also earned sync success with features (and an appearance) in Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If,” the Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and hit CBS series “SEAL Team.”
CASPER, WY
GALLERY: A Lookback at DJ Nyke’s Adventures in 2022

For some, the year 2022 was a 12-month, continuous train wreck. For me though, it was an awesome year overall. That is not to say that it was a perfect calendar year. Over the course of the summer alone, I lost four of my closest friends and family to death and illnesses, but unfortunately, death is also a part of life's journey.
CASPER, WY
Take it Slow in the Snow

We got snow, so take it slow. So say the Casper Police Department and the Casper Fire-EMS Department in news releases issued Wednesday morning. The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for Casper, nearly all Natrona County, most of Johnson and Campbell counties, and southeastern Wyoming.
CASPER, WY
Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
CASPER, WY
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper

An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
CASPER, WY
WATCH: Casper Couple Free Buck Tangled in Barb Wire Fence

Casper has many "Good Samaritans", especially during this time of year when the weather is at its worst. While a good many stories of friendly local heroes involve helping drivers with stuck vehicles, that is not always the case. A video was recently posted to YouTube alternative website, Rumble.com (via...
CASPER, WY
Be Aware of Stalled Semi on Southbound Interstate 25

Motorists on southbound Interstate 25 south of Casper should proceed with caution because a stalled semi truck is blocking the right lane, according to an alert from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The stalled truck is near milepost 181, which is about a mile southeast of the I-25 and Hat...
CASPER, WY
Crash Blocks Northbound I-25 North of Casper

Motorists should prepare to stop or expect delays due to a crash that has blocked all lanes on northbound Interstate 25 north of Casper on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near I-25 milepost 210 at the interchange with Natrona County Road 259, which...
CASPER, WY
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Crash, Vehicle Arsons at Events Center

Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning. These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck...
CASPER, WY
