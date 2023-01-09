ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WATCH These Iowa Turkeys Go 'Ice Skating'

By Brett Stayton
 4 days ago
Photo by Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

Now, this is something you don’t see every day. Turkey’s strolling through the woods or a field is a relatively common sight. Although they’re mostly ground-dwelling birds, they also can be seen in flight sometimes. It’s pretty rare that the big birds are seen showing off their skating skills though. This video of a flock of turkeys sliding across a frozen pond in Iowa shows the birds are comfortable on ice too.

The video was shared on Facebook by Drury Outdoors. It’s a hunting media brand founded in 1989 by brothers Mark and Terry Drury. The brand now includes 5 TV shows, an online store, a podcast, and a mobile hunting app. You may recognize the name Drury Outdoors from a deer hunt they filmed with country music superstar Morgan Wallen back in the fall. Hit songwriter Jared Mullins was also along on that hunting trip. His most notable songs include Homemade by Jake Owen and Thank God by Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn.

Get Ready For Turkey Season At Nashville’s NWTF Convention

With the new year underway, turkey hunters are now looking forward to spring and the return of thunderous gobbles and fanned-out tail feathers across the country. While cabin fever can make turkey hunters go a little stir-crazy this time of year, the best way to prepare for turkey season is to check out the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Annual Convention in Nashville each February.

This year is the 50th Anniversary of The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF). They’re America’s leading wild turkey conservation and hunting organization. The celebration at this year’s NWTF Convention is going to be a big one. The show will run from February 15-19th at the Opryland Resort and Convention Center. More than 55,000 people are forecast to attend the event this year. The convention includes exhibits and displays from the leading brands in the outdoor industry, educational seminars, and entertainment. The competitive turkey calling competition will award more than $25,000 to winners this year as well.

This year’s convention will also include a big-time Conservation Aid Concert presented by Mossy Oak. The event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry. It includes performances by Craig Morgan, Chris Janson, Tyler Farr, Travis Denning, Elvie Shane, Chuck Wicks, Drew Baldrige, Dillon Carmichael, Meghan Patrick, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, and Lucas Hoge.

NWTF’s Gobblers-N-Guitars Video Series Mixes Music And Hunting

The National Wild Turkey Federation has a long history of mixing music with the great outdoors. Their Gobblers-N-Guitars series puts the spotlight on singers and songwriters through high-quality videos. The features include footage of awesome hunting adventures and time spent hanging out at hunting camp with guitars, good music, and great vibes.

You can watch the videos for free on NWTF’s YouTube Channel. Episodes include hunts and music from Heath Sanders, Justin Adams, Brad Clawson, Jenna LaMaster, Whitney Duncan, and Jordan Rowe. NWTF also teamed up with Muscadine Bloodline to make this epic video about their snow-covered turkey hunt in Wyoming.

Attending the convention and checking out the videos can’t quite replicate the rush of calling in a big tom turkey and pulling the trigger. However, it’s enough to hold you over until spring turkey season comes back around.

