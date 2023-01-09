ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

993thex.com

Accused Monarch Apartment Shooter Appears In Court

The man accused of firing multiple shots into a Johnson City apartment complex on New Year’s Day, where a 19 year old Kingsport man was fatally shot appears in court. Dae’Vo Jennings Worrell is charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting that ended the life of 19 year old Ja’shon Yates when he died at a local hospital after being shot three times in the chest and abdomen. Worrrell, appeared in court where he was assigned a private attorney due to a conflict of interest with the Public Defender provided him. Worrell is due in court again later this month.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Hilser to serve 10 years in prison for Lebanon apartment complex shooting

A Circuit Court judge has sent a Russell County, Virginia man to prison for 10 years after a jury found him guilty in October of shooting an unarmed man. Prosecutors said Josiah Tyree Hilser, 23, of Lebanon, shot at the victim multiple times at an apartment complex in November of 2021. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
LEBANON, VA
993thex.com

TBI Investigating Greeneville Assistant Police Chief After Alleged Alleged Assault Case Filed

Greeneville’s Assistant Police Chief Stephen Hixon is being investigated by the TBI after an alleged assault complaint was filed. The TBI’s role in the probe begins after the Greeneville Police Department requested assistance from the agency. The TBI says it began the investigation last month. Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward says his department will cooperate in any way it can. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we receive additional information from the TBI.
GREENEVILLE, TN
860wacb.com

Alexander County Man Arrested On Charge Of Embezzlement

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Matthew Jordan Hall of Taylorsville on Saturday, January 7th and charged him with felony embezzlement-larceny by employee. He was released under a secured bond of $5,500. Hall was scheduled to make a Monday court appearance in Alexander County District Court.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WJHL

newsnationnow.com

Police seize phone records in search for missing girl

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WJZY) — Newly released search warrants show police have seized phone records and other data in the search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the North Carolina girl last seen in late November. Court records obtained by NewsNation affiliate WJZY on Tuesday indicated detectives were focused on records...
CORNELIUS, NC
Johnson City Press

Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller

ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
wymt.com

Two arrested on gun and drug charges during raid at SWVA car wash

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Two people are being held without bond in a Southwest Virginia jail for their roles in a raid at a Lee County car wash. On Saturday, deputies with the sheriff’s office and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted an operation at the business in Jonesville.
LEE COUNTY, VA

