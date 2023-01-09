The man accused of firing multiple shots into a Johnson City apartment complex on New Year’s Day, where a 19 year old Kingsport man was fatally shot appears in court. Dae’Vo Jennings Worrell is charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting that ended the life of 19 year old Ja’shon Yates when he died at a local hospital after being shot three times in the chest and abdomen. Worrrell, appeared in court where he was assigned a private attorney due to a conflict of interest with the Public Defender provided him. Worrell is due in court again later this month.

