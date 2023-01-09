Read full article on original website
Related
WBIR
Trial date set for Greene Co. teenager charged with killing brother and grandmother
The trial of Jordan Allen, 16, will be on Jan. 22. He will be tried as an adult and faces two counts of first-degree murder.
Accused Monarch shooter assigned private attorney due to conflict of interest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of firing a weapon several times inside Monarch Apartments on New Year’s Day – when a 19-year-old from Kingsport was fatally shot – appeared in court Wednesday morning. Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting. Police previously told […]
993thex.com
Accused Monarch Apartment Shooter Appears In Court
The man accused of firing multiple shots into a Johnson City apartment complex on New Year’s Day, where a 19 year old Kingsport man was fatally shot appears in court. Dae’Vo Jennings Worrell is charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting that ended the life of 19 year old Ja’shon Yates when he died at a local hospital after being shot three times in the chest and abdomen. Worrrell, appeared in court where he was assigned a private attorney due to a conflict of interest with the Public Defender provided him. Worrell is due in court again later this month.
WYFF4.com
Deputies release picture of person of interest in car break-in near high school in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest after several car break-ins near a high school. Deputies said the crimes happened around Lees Creek Road, near C.A. Erwin High School. If you have any information, you are asked to...
Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11. Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis told News Channel 11 on Monday that Ava Renee Morgan, 41, worked at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority. The […]
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton road race in February to benefit Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter
ELIZABETHTON — The Happy Tails 5K Run and 1K Walk, a downtown road race to benefit the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter has been scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. The proposed race will be considered by the Elizabethton City Council tonight for approval. The course will include...
‘Deeply sad’ — Monarch tenant on residents’ fear in 911 calls night of shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was the kind of fear and trauma one resident of Monarch Apartments called “deeply sad” — dozens of college-age residents calling authorities, trying to get help to the complex just after 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1. The 911 calls came in rapidly — nine of them in barely two minutes […]
THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Hilser to serve 10 years in prison for Lebanon apartment complex shooting
A Circuit Court judge has sent a Russell County, Virginia man to prison for 10 years after a jury found him guilty in October of shooting an unarmed man. Prosecutors said Josiah Tyree Hilser, 23, of Lebanon, shot at the victim multiple times at an apartment complex in November of 2021. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
993thex.com
TBI Investigating Greeneville Assistant Police Chief After Alleged Alleged Assault Case Filed
Greeneville’s Assistant Police Chief Stephen Hixon is being investigated by the TBI after an alleged assault complaint was filed. The TBI’s role in the probe begins after the Greeneville Police Department requested assistance from the agency. The TBI says it began the investigation last month. Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward says his department will cooperate in any way it can. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we receive additional information from the TBI.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Man Arrested On Charge Of Embezzlement
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Matthew Jordan Hall of Taylorsville on Saturday, January 7th and charged him with felony embezzlement-larceny by employee. He was released under a secured bond of $5,500. Hall was scheduled to make a Monday court appearance in Alexander County District Court.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Jailed On Fraud And Obtaining Property By False Pretense Charges
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year old Jeremy Anthony Bumgarner of Taylorsville on Tuesday and charged him with felony fraud and obtaining property by false pretense. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $30,000. A court date is scheduled for January 17th.
Man sentenced after shooting at Lebanon, Va. apartments
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon, Virginia man has been sentenced by a jury after a shooting at an apartment complex in November 2021. According to Commonwealth Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser, 23, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 20 years on an aggravated malicious wounding charge, with 13 years suspended. He was also given […]
2 arrested after Lee Co. authorities report finding meth, weapons at car wash
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities in Lee County conducted an operation at a Jonesville car wash. According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies and agents with the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the operation and found the following: The LCSO reports that a […]
newsnationnow.com
Police seize phone records in search for missing girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WJZY) — Newly released search warrants show police have seized phone records and other data in the search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the North Carolina girl last seen in late November. Court records obtained by NewsNation affiliate WJZY on Tuesday indicated detectives were focused on records...
Johnson City Press
Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller
ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
Four injured, six arrested following WNC stabbing
It was a chaotic scene in Western North Carolina, as 4 people were stabbed and 6 were arrested at an Air BNB property. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing at a rental property in Marshall.
wcyb.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash while trying to evade Baileyton police, THP report states
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash while trying to evade Baileyton police, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Authorities said the crash occurred on Tuesday at 4:25 p.m. on Van Hill Road in Greene County. According to the report, the motorcyclist, identified...
FOX Carolina
‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
wymt.com
Two arrested on gun and drug charges during raid at SWVA car wash
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Two people are being held without bond in a Southwest Virginia jail for their roles in a raid at a Lee County car wash. On Saturday, deputies with the sheriff’s office and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted an operation at the business in Jonesville.
Comments / 0