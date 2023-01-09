ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqzWM_0k8lM28m00

SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma.

North Carolina teen buys lottery ticket for 3rd time, wins $200,000

He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize.

after required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Charlotte man gets early birthday present with $200K lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man cashed in on an early birthday gift thanks to a lucky lottery prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Charlotte resident Dondrell Lee, 59, won $200,000 on a second-chance drawing and took home $142,500 after taxes after claiming his prize in Raleigh on Monday, lottery officials said. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lottery games with the best chance of winning!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions jackpot grows again to a staggering $1.3 billion. Your odds of winning: not as large at 1 in 302 million. Here are ways to boost your odds. Play other games. There are several games with much better odds you can play in North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Gaston County Woman Wins $100,000 Lottery Scratch-off

Congratulations go to Joyce Gilchrist of Gastonia, North Carolina. Gilchrist had great fortune winning $100,000 from buying a $5 scratch-off ticket from a new North Carolina lottery game. The new game is called FIRE which apparently is paying off. Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,251. What a great way to begin a new year!
GASTONIA, NC
sunny943.com

Will Someone in Fayetteville Win $1 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot?

The fifth-largest jackpot in American history is up for grabs for someone in Fayetteville Tuesday night, as the Mega Millions lottery prize is set to be over $1.1 BILLION. It’s the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. And if you weren’t in the mood to take that as a 20-year annuity, you can take the cash value of a mere $576.8 million. Not bad for a day’s work.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
93K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy