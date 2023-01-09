ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Woman wields pocket knife against man with machete, deputies say

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

PORT ISABEL, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Cameron County man was arrested after attempting to cut a woman with a machete, authorities said.

Aldo Lopez, 32, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 900 block of Highway 100 near Port Isabel in reference to a disturbance, in which a woman told authorities she was assaulted by Lopez after he arrived to her residence at the 4700 block of Michigan Street, the sheriff’s office said.

She told deputies that he was “irate and aggressive towards her”,” the release stated. She said she didn’t want him on her property and he refused to leave until he was escorted off the premises by her son, authorities said.

Later that day, she was walking toward a store to buy groceries when Lopez, who was “highly irate,” pushed her three times with both arms, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, “Lopez brandished a machete and attempted to cut the victim.”

In response, the woman took out a pocket knife to defend herself, the sheriff’s office said.

Lopez was arrested with help by the Port Isabel Police Department and then noted that he had an outstanding warrant for evading arrest or detention, the sheriff’s office said.

He was taken to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

