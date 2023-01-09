Janice Fay Blosser, 74, Irish Lake, Warsaw, died at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Fort Wayne’s Stillwater Hospice Home. Born Oct. 5, 1948, in Springfield, Mo., Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. (Yates) Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many positions, mostly in managerial roles.

