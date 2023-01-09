Read full article on original website
Joyce A. Wenino
Joyce A. Wenino, 88, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born March 9, 1934. On May 29, 1955, she married Jim Wenino. She is survived by her husband, Plymouth; daughter, Pam Wenino, Walkerton; son, Steve (Shawnda) Wenino, Plymouth; and sisters, Sherry (Walter) Bowen, Brownsburg and Jackie Allen, Ocala, Fla.
Lauralee Matsey
Lauralee Matsey, 84, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in her home in Plymouth. Lauralee was born Aug. 14, 1938. She married Michael Matsey on Jan. 23, 1960. Lauralee is survived by her husband, Michael Matsey, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
Alice Karesh — UPDATED
Alice E. Karesh, 79, Goshen, previously a longtime resident of Syracuse, died Jan. 10, 2023, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Born Feb. 5, 1943, in Wood Dale, Ill., Alice was the daughter of John and Mildred (Bunnell) Oie. She spent 24 years of her life working for the Postal Office; she also worked at Maple Leaf Farms, Wawasee Electronics and Pilcher’s Shoe Store.
Bonnie C. Carroll
Bonnie C. Carroll, 80, Hickory Creek, Peru, formerly of Indianapolis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Dukes Memorial Hospital, Peru. She was born Sept. 13, 1942. She married Walter A. Carroll on Aug. 4, 1967. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Alex Carroll, Connersville, Coleen...
Lee Kent Myers — PENDING
Lee Kent Myers, 55, Lakeville, died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
Nancy Fauver — UPDATED
Nancy Fauver, 92, Milford, died at 9:52 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Lynnville, Tenn., to William Rufus and Bertha Mae (Sands) Thurman, the youngest of eight children. Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Jones High School, also in Lynnville.
Ruth E. Walker
Ruth E. Walker, 101, Culver, died Dec. 25, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. Ruth was born April 24, 1921. She married Thomas K. Walker Sr. on July 11, 1944. He preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by her son, Father Thomas K. Walker II, Plymouth; five grandchildren;...
Christina Dawn Brim
Christina Dawn Brim, 48, Somerset, died at 5:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home in Somerset. She was born March 24, 1974. She is survived by her mother, Anna Lee Barnett, Marion; and two sons, Michael (Austin Swanson) Castrenze and Skyler Navarro, both of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are...
Betty Jane Wade
Betty Jane (Carothers) Wade, 93, Plymouth, died Jan. 10, 2023, at We Belong Senior Home, Plymouth. She was born Jan. 31, 1929. She married James E. Wade on Aug. 24, 1952. He preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her daughter, Janet (Curt) Howard; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren,...
Julia A. Wagers
Julia Wagers, 70, Winamac, died Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023, in Knox. She was born Monday, Sept. 8, 1952. Surviving are daughters, Kylie (Ed) Grubbs, Star City, Amelia (Erick) Thompson, Plymouth and Loralie Frinkel, Francesville; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wagers. Braman &...
Dean Eppley
Leroy Dean Eppley, 87, rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 18, 1935. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Eppley, Wabash; three children, Barry (Susan) Eppley, Wabash, Teresa (John) Kofodimos, Mooresville and Linda (Lloyd) Williams, Portage; six grandchildren; and three sisters, Miriam (Maurice) Musselman and Lois Wood, both of North Manchester and Lela Dale, Wabash.
Carolyn Ann Zehner-Harrell — UPDATED
Carolyn Ann Zehner-Harrell, 84, Leesburg, died at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Aug. 24, 1938, in Muncie, she was the daughter of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. Blessed to find love twice, Carolyn was married to Hubert Zehner. They shared many happy years before his death in 1983. She was later married to Dwight Harrell, sharing in life before his death in 2005.
Philip C. Marsh
Philip C. Marsh, 83, rural Wabash, died at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Health Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born June 6, 1939. He married Joanna L. Campbell on July 11, 1959; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Diane) Marsh, Cicero...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Owen Family Funeral Home v. Cremation Services of K.C. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. v. Tina...
Faye I. Chambers
Faye I. Chambers, 80, Nappanee, died at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Aug. 24, 1942. On Sept. 24, 1964, she married Gary Chambers. He preceded her in death. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, is in charge of arrangements.
Clara A. Borkholder
Clara A. Borkholder, 86, Bourbon, died at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023, at her residence in Bourbon. Clara was born Dec. 19, 1936. She married Monroe A. Borkholder on Oct. 10, 1963. Surviving is her husband of more than 59 years, Monroe A. Borkholder, Bourbon; seven children, Mary...
Robert Allen Simon — UPDATED
Robert Allen Simon, known to most as “Bob,” 83, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at home in Syracuse. Bob was born Oct. 24, 1940. Bob is survived by three siblings, Richard Simon, Angola, Mary Reeve, Cromwell and Larry (Robin) Simon, Warsaw. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is...
Janice Blosser — UPDATED
Janice Fay Blosser, 74, Irish Lake, Warsaw, died at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Fort Wayne’s Stillwater Hospice Home. Born Oct. 5, 1948, in Springfield, Mo., Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. (Yates) Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many positions, mostly in managerial roles.
Larry W. Troutman — UPDATED
Larry W. Troutman, 73, Columbia City, died at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Millers Merry Manor, Oak Pointe, Columbia City. He was born June 20, 1949. He is survived by his siblings, Gloria Rouns and Ken (Amy) Troutman. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is entrusted with Larry’s care....
Connie Sue Smith
Connie Sue Smith, 60, Columbia City, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born April 5, 1962. Surviving are her children, Ronald J. Trimpe, Colorado, Shawn Cripe, Kentucky, Christina Carlson, Phoenix, Ariz. and Annajane Smith, Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas A. (Carolina) Blair, Columbia City.
