WTOP

‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery

For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
BOWIE, MD
alxnow.com

Monte Durham wants to go back on TV, but what’s that mean for his Old Town hair salon?

Monte Durham says he’s ready to go back to television, but it could mean an end to his days cutting hair. It’s been more than two years since Durham opened Salon Monte (210 S. Union Street), and during that time he’s worked to jumpstart a new show. Earlier plans to film a reality show in the salon didn’t pan out, he says, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing more opportunities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death

The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home. The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Burns Street. No injuries were reported but the residents of the home were displaced. Officials say the fire was the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Wednesday night in Southwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 9:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals. 23-year-old Anthony Richardson died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Two Shot One Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mdlottery.com

Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win

Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police

Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable

WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
