Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery
For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman, was in trouble at home and in court
COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe described himself as a supportive and dutiful husband and father, raising their young boys in the family's Cohasset, Massachusetts, home, allowing his wife Ana to work in Washington D.C. for a large real estate firm. But court documents in his art fraud case suggest...
EXCLUSIVE: Ana Walshe told D.C. Police Brian Walshe threatened to kill her
COHASSET, Mass. — On social media, missing Cohasset Mom Ana Walshe portrayed a glamorous, happy life with her husband Brian Walshe. But a police report Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward exclusively obtained, reveals deep trouble even before Ana and Brian were engaged. According to this public incident report, Ana...
Monte Durham wants to go back on TV, but what’s that mean for his Old Town hair salon?
Monte Durham says he’s ready to go back to television, but it could mean an end to his days cutting hair. It’s been more than two years since Durham opened Salon Monte (210 S. Union Street), and during that time he’s worked to jumpstart a new show. Earlier plans to film a reality show in the salon didn’t pan out, he says, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing more opportunities.
Notes: Alexandria Animal Hospital warns canine influenza is on the rise
☔ Today’s weather: Possible light rain in the evening and overnight. High of 47 and low of 41. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain in the evening and overnight. High of 63 and low of 41. Sunrise at 7:27 am and sunset at 5:07 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Dog...
Prince George's middle schoolers receive extortion threats through TikTok, Instagram pages
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police say they want to warn parents, not just in their county, but in the entire D.C. area after four middle school students received threats of violence on their social media accounts. Police say four middle school students in...
Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home. The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Burns Street. No injuries were reported but the residents of the home were displaced. Officials say the fire was the...
Two Shot One Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Wednesday night in Southwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 9:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals. 23-year-old Anthony Richardson died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Two Shot One Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win
Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
Virginia family, friends pray for safe return of missing 20-year-old father
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Candlelight of Faith in Prince William County, dozens of friends and family of 20-year-old Jose Guerrero prayed, sang, and embraced — as they sought answers about Guerrero. The Woodbridge father was last seen leaving his home on Lynn St., on December 21. His car was found two […]
Son accused of fratricide by mother in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Mclean that happened outside a family home.
Woman who bought Revere condo from missing Cohasset woman says she planned to move to D.C.
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman who purchased a condo from Ana Walshe said the rushed deal was done in cash and it was mentioned that the 39-year-old mother of three was planning to move to the nation’s capital. Laura Sylvan said it was a roughly $200,000 cash deal and...
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police
Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.
'Idiot With A Gun' Shoots Children Coming Home From School On DC Metrobus, Police Say
Two children coming home from elementary school on Wednesday afternoon were among three shot by “an idiot with a gun” coming off a Washington DC Metrobus, officials announced. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said that at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a fight started inside a...
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
