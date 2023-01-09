ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Butte County, NE

Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Jan. 5 - Jan. 11

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Scotts Bluff Co. Sheriff's Office warns of scam

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scam/fraudulent phone calls happening recently. We have had multiple reports on Tuesday. In some instances, the caller ID shows the phone number of our office. This is known as “spoofing,” and it’s very common. Crooks use various tools to decide what number shows up in your caller ID.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police arrest Nebraska Panhandle man on drug, assault charges

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A 19-year-old Scottsbluff man was arrested after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend and hitting her with his vehicle. Scottsbluff police say Aaron Wilder was found in his vehicle where authorities found several pills, a digital scale, marijuana, methamphetamine, and one thousand dollars in cash. He...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202300001 00:21 TRAFFIC STOP : 2400 Box Butte / Vehicle without tail lights / Initiated traffic stop / Vehicle fled / Pursuit initiated / Pursuit terminated / Vehicle located and impounded / Case is open pending further investigation Open - Under Investigation. P202300002 01:55 2500 block of Laramie / Domestic...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Argument involving hammer threats leads to an arrest in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office received a call on 55-year-old Steve Hernandez at the Sportsman Inn. A woman there told police that Hernandez was threatening to hit and kill her with a hammer. Court documents stated that she also advised that she was kicked...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in Prison

A man serving a life sentence for murder at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has died. According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Phillip Nelson Taylor died at the prison this morning, Jan. 11. He was 71. Per department policy, an autopsy will be...
TORRINGTON, WY
Panhandle Post

Chadron police remind community about snow removal

The Chadron Police Department would like to remind all property owners and renters to ensure they remove snow and ice from their sidewalks for the safety of all walkers that utilize them. City of Chadron ordinance 13-209 states; It shall be unlawful for the occupant of any lot or lots,...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

NSP apprehends Alliance man on multiple warrants

SCOTTSBLUFF — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Alliance Police Department, have arrested an Alliance man on multiple outstanding warrants. Investigators learned that the subject of two arrest warrants, Richard Garcia, 34, was located in a residence in the 400 block of Missouri Avenue,...
ALLIANCE, NE
KEVN

Wyoming inmate dead in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
TORRINGTON, WY
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

City of Scottsbluff making changes to utility billing

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Beginning in March 2023 the City of Scottsbluff is switching to monthly Utility bill payments. There will be no changes to anyone rates, and the City will work with any billing issues during this transition. You can contact the City of Scottsbluff for any further questions...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Jan. 3

Today we'll return you to the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a vest donation for the Alliance Police Department during the consent calendar, a proclamation for Catholic Schools Week for Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, a redevelopment contract for Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments project and more.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Road Trip: Backaracks Restaurant in Scottsbluff

This weeks road trip was to Scottsbluff. I found myself heading to the Bluffs for an appointment, which always means experiencing somewhere fun, that you don't have at home. My travel companion was Belle, so i wanted to take her someplace fun, she had never been. We decided on Backaracks, at 1402 E 20th. It's very easy to find, lots of parking. When you go in, it strikes you how big this place is. It of course is the sports bar and grill in the back of Racks, who hold residence in the front part of the building. So you go in the side, door. It's a big bar and critters on the wall welcome you in. And that critter has a big ol "rack".
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
panhandlepost.com

Alethea Grace Sterkel (2022 - 2023)

Alethea Grace Sterkel, 5 months old, went to her heavenly home on December 31, 2022. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at The Rock Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Alethea’s honor be made in care of her family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Alethea’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Family Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance library invites students to LEGO club

Alliance – LEGO Club at the Alliance Public Library invites kindergarten through twelfth grade to join us on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 4-5 pm in the Community Room. The next LEGO Club meets on January 17th. All Lego supplies are provided and remain at...
ALLIANCE, NE
