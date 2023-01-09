Read full article on original website
Related
Panhandle police activity, Jan. 5 - Jan. 11
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Scottsbluff police release 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' results
The Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Traffic Enforcement Wave from December 16, 2022 to January 1, 2023. Scottsbluff Police Department Officers worked a total of 173 hours of overtime funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. This enforcement effort...
Scotts Bluff Co. Sheriff's Office warns of scam
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scam/fraudulent phone calls happening recently. We have had multiple reports on Tuesday. In some instances, the caller ID shows the phone number of our office. This is known as “spoofing,” and it’s very common. Crooks use various tools to decide what number shows up in your caller ID.
News Channel Nebraska
Police arrest Nebraska Panhandle man on drug, assault charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A 19-year-old Scottsbluff man was arrested after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend and hitting her with his vehicle. Scottsbluff police say Aaron Wilder was found in his vehicle where authorities found several pills, a digital scale, marijuana, methamphetamine, and one thousand dollars in cash. He...
Local church donates rifle resistant vest to Alliance Police Department
During the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting, the council approved the donation of a rifle resistant vest to the Alliance Police Department from the Evangelical Free Church of Alliance. Councilwoman Tearza Mashburn asked a few questions about the vest. "Our officers have a vest that they already use for...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300001 00:21 TRAFFIC STOP : 2400 Box Butte / Vehicle without tail lights / Initiated traffic stop / Vehicle fled / Pursuit initiated / Pursuit terminated / Vehicle located and impounded / Case is open pending further investigation Open - Under Investigation. P202300002 01:55 2500 block of Laramie / Domestic...
News Channel Nebraska
Argument involving hammer threats leads to an arrest in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office received a call on 55-year-old Steve Hernandez at the Sportsman Inn. A woman there told police that Hernandez was threatening to hit and kill her with a hammer. Court documents stated that she also advised that she was kicked...
POST PODCAST: Alliance Police Department
School Resource Officer Tyler Sherlock and Volunteer In Policing Services Beth Forney discuss the VIPS program.
Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in Prison
A man serving a life sentence for murder at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has died. According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Phillip Nelson Taylor died at the prison this morning, Jan. 11. He was 71. Per department policy, an autopsy will be...
Chadron police remind community about snow removal
The Chadron Police Department would like to remind all property owners and renters to ensure they remove snow and ice from their sidewalks for the safety of all walkers that utilize them. City of Chadron ordinance 13-209 states; It shall be unlawful for the occupant of any lot or lots,...
Annual AG appreciation banquet to be held in Chadron
The 47th annual AG appreciation banquet will be held Jan. 14 starting at 5:30 pm. The banquet will be held at the Dawes County Fair Grounds.
NSP apprehends Alliance man on multiple warrants
SCOTTSBLUFF — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Alliance Police Department, have arrested an Alliance man on multiple outstanding warrants. Investigators learned that the subject of two arrest warrants, Richard Garcia, 34, was located in a residence in the 400 block of Missouri Avenue,...
KEVN
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
City of Scottsbluff making changes to utility billing
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Beginning in March 2023 the City of Scottsbluff is switching to monthly Utility bill payments. There will be no changes to anyone rates, and the City will work with any billing issues during this transition. You can contact the City of Scottsbluff for any further questions...
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Jan. 3
Today we'll return you to the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a vest donation for the Alliance Police Department during the consent calendar, a proclamation for Catholic Schools Week for Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, a redevelopment contract for Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments project and more.
Road Trip: Backaracks Restaurant in Scottsbluff
This weeks road trip was to Scottsbluff. I found myself heading to the Bluffs for an appointment, which always means experiencing somewhere fun, that you don't have at home. My travel companion was Belle, so i wanted to take her someplace fun, she had never been. We decided on Backaracks, at 1402 E 20th. It's very easy to find, lots of parking. When you go in, it strikes you how big this place is. It of course is the sports bar and grill in the back of Racks, who hold residence in the front part of the building. So you go in the side, door. It's a big bar and critters on the wall welcome you in. And that critter has a big ol "rack".
Annual On-Farm Research results meeting to be held in Alliance
The annual On-Farm Research Results Meeting for this year has been scheduled in Alliance at the Knight Museum, 908 Yellowstone Ave, Alliance. The meeting will be on Wednesday February 15, 2023. There will be results from six local studies including a direct harvest pinto variety trial, two dry bean N...
panhandlepost.com
Alethea Grace Sterkel (2022 - 2023)
Alethea Grace Sterkel, 5 months old, went to her heavenly home on December 31, 2022. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at The Rock Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Alethea’s honor be made in care of her family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Alethea’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Family Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Alliance library invites students to LEGO club
Alliance – LEGO Club at the Alliance Public Library invites kindergarten through twelfth grade to join us on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 4-5 pm in the Community Room. The next LEGO Club meets on January 17th. All Lego supplies are provided and remain at...
Chadron Arts Center, public library seek area artwork for exhibit
Chadron- Chadron Public Library is partnering with the Chadron Arts Center and faculty from Chadron State College and Chadron Public Schools to host a community art show in February, 2023. Residents of Chadron and surrounding communities are invited to be creative and make something for the show. All ages and...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0