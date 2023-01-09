Read full article on original website
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 2-8
On Jan. 2, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Highway 46E and Highway 101 for a bench warrant. On Jan. 2, Christopher Lawerence, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 50 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
Guadalupe police officer won’t face charges for fatally shooting bystander. This is why
Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado, 59, was shot in the head as he sat in his vehicle parked in his driveway in 2021.
SLO County sheriff identifies driver who died after being overtaken by floodwater
The Avila Beach woman was 60 years old, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office said.
Mother of missing 5-year-old chronicles their last moments together
The mother of the missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters near San Miguel has revealed what she witnessed on that tragic Monday. [KSBY]. On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan was driving through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle then became stuck in the flooded creek bed.
Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse
The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
Sheriff’s Office, community search flooded Salinas River for missing San Miguel boy
“We’re putting our noses to the ground and going to keep on searching until the sun goes down,” said the boy’s grandmother said.
5-year-old boy told mom 'be calm' before being swept away by floodwater in San Luis Obispo County
A grief-stricken mother recounted her 5-year-old son's last words to her before he was swept away in floodwaters near Paso Robles.
Lompoc Fire rescues woman and newborn from Santa Ynez River moments after child was born
A newborn child and parents as well as one of a trio with a dog were rescued Monday from the swiftly flowing Santa Ynez River as heavy rain pounded northern Santa Barbara County. About 11:45 a.m., Lompoc Fire Department personnel were in the 2000 block of North H Street investigating...
Evacuation warnings to be sent out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria Riverbed area on Friday and Saturday.
Photos: See search for SLO County boy missing in San Miguel floodwaters
The Sheriff’s Office continued its search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, two days after he was swept away in a flooded creek.
