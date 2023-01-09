ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Grover Beach, life-threatening injuries

A female pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle Wednesday evening in Grover Beach, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a pedestrian injured at the intersection of 7th Street and Grand Avenue. Officers arrived to find the woman lying in the street.
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies Avila Beach woman killed in storm

Officers identified the woman killed by storm waters on Monday as 60-year-old Karen Buccat of Avila Beach. Shortly after noon, Buccat was driving on Avila Beach Drive when flood waters overtook her SUV. She attempted to roll down her electric window, but it was not working, a witness said. Emergency...
AVILA BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Mother of missing 5-year-old chronicles their last moments together

The mother of the missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters near San Miguel has revealed what she witnessed on that tragic Monday. [KSBY]. On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan was driving through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle then became stuck in the flooded creek bed.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
calcoastnews.com

Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Search for missing San Miguel boy continues

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office resumed searching Tuesday morning for the missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away on Monday by raging floodwaters near San Miguel. Law enforcement identified the missing boy as Kyle Doan. Law enforcement describes Kyle Dorn as 4-feet tall, weighing 52 pounds, with...
SAN MIGUEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy