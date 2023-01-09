There are a handful of things in this world that I don't mind being loud. Let me give you a couple of examples, babies, either laughing or crying loudly, don't bother me because I have 3 children of my own, been there and done that. Music, for obvious reasons. Crank it up, especially when I'm in the zone, cleaning, cooking, or doing laundry. Movies when I'm at Cinergy. That surround sound is something else when you're watching a movie, especially a good one, action-packed, there's nothing like it!

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO