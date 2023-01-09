Read full article on original website
Joyce A. Wenino
Joyce A. Wenino, 88, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born March 9, 1934. On May 29, 1955, she married Jim Wenino. She is survived by her husband, Plymouth; daughter, Pam Wenino, Walkerton; son, Steve (Shawnda) Wenino, Plymouth; and sisters, Sherry (Walter) Bowen, Brownsburg and Jackie Allen, Ocala, Fla.
Philip R. Wilt Jr. — UPDATED
Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Philip was born March 10, 1955. He married Jan Niswander on July 30, 1977. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Wilt Frame, Windber, Pa.; wife, Jan Niswander Wilt,...
Dianna Lawson
Dianna Lawson, 73, Columbia City, previously of Logansport, died Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Jan. 9, 1950. She married Greg E. Lawson on June 9, 1973. Left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 49 years, Greg Lawson; daughters, Teresa (Chad) White, Columbia City, Cyndi (Chris) McAtee, Noblesville, Rebecca (Nathan) Blume, Churubusco and Amanda (Jeff) Bell, Carmel; eight grandchildren; brothers, Steve (Jane) Stahl and Jim (Deb) Stahl; sister, Brenda (Mike) Barnard; and sisters-in law Cheryl Williams, Susan (Tom) Puterbaugh, Sandy (Matt) Dillman and Christi (Randy) Lower.
Nancy Fauver — UPDATED
Nancy Fauver, 92, Milford, died at 9:52 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Lynnville, Tenn., to William Rufus and Bertha Mae (Sands) Thurman, the youngest of eight children. Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Jones High School, also in Lynnville.
Ruth E. Walker
Ruth E. Walker, 101, Culver, died Dec. 25, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. Ruth was born April 24, 1921. She married Thomas K. Walker Sr. on July 11, 1944. He preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by her son, Father Thomas K. Walker II, Plymouth; five grandchildren;...
Alice Karesh — UPDATED
Alice E. Karesh, 79, Goshen, previously a longtime resident of Syracuse, died Jan. 10, 2023, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Born Feb. 5, 1943, in Wood Dale, Ill., Alice was the daughter of John and Mildred (Bunnell) Oie. She spent 24 years of her life working for the Postal Office; she also worked at Maple Leaf Farms, Wawasee Electronics and Pilcher’s Shoe Store.
Larry W. Troutman — UPDATED
Larry W. Troutman, 73, Columbia City, died at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Millers Merry Manor, Oak Pointe, Columbia City. He was born June 20, 1949. He is survived by his siblings, Gloria Rouns and Ken (Amy) Troutman. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is entrusted with Larry’s care....
Julia A. Wagers
Julia Wagers, 70, Winamac, died Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023, in Knox. She was born Monday, Sept. 8, 1952. Surviving are daughters, Kylie (Ed) Grubbs, Star City, Amelia (Erick) Thompson, Plymouth and Loralie Frinkel, Francesville; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wagers. Braman &...
Carolyn Ann Zehner-Harrell — UPDATED
Carolyn Ann Zehner-Harrell, 84, Leesburg, died at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Aug. 24, 1938, in Muncie, she was the daughter of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. Blessed to find love twice, Carolyn was married to Hubert Zehner. They shared many happy years before his death in 1983. She was later married to Dwight Harrell, sharing in life before his death in 2005.
Janice Blosser — UPDATED
Janice Fay Blosser, 74, Irish Lake, Warsaw, died at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Fort Wayne’s Stillwater Hospice Home. Born Oct. 5, 1948, in Springfield, Mo., Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. (Yates) Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many positions, mostly in managerial roles.
June Elizabeth Wilson — PENDING
June Elizabeth Wilson, 89, Mattawan, Mich., died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in McKinney, Texas. She was born Aug. 16, 1933. On June 14, 1952, she married Guy H. Wilson. He preceded her in death. June is survived by her son, Guy A. Wilson; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn (W. Rodney) Steinagel;...
Lauralee Matsey
Lauralee Matsey, 84, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in her home in Plymouth. Lauralee was born Aug. 14, 1938. She married Michael Matsey on Jan. 23, 1960. Lauralee is survived by her husband, Michael Matsey, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
Clara A. Borkholder
Clara A. Borkholder, 86, Bourbon, died at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023, at her residence in Bourbon. Clara was born Dec. 19, 1936. She married Monroe A. Borkholder on Oct. 10, 1963. Surviving is her husband of more than 59 years, Monroe A. Borkholder, Bourbon; seven children, Mary...
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
WARSAW — Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city.
Robert Allen Simon — UPDATED
Robert Allen Simon, known to most as “Bob,” 83, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at home in Syracuse. Bob was born Oct. 24, 1940. Bob is survived by three siblings, Richard Simon, Angola, Mary Reeve, Cromwell and Larry (Robin) Simon, Warsaw. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is...
Lorrane Dennis
Lorrane Dennis, 86, Elkhart, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born May 9, 1936. On April 18, 1953, she married Woodbridge Dennis. He survives along with three children, Rebecca (Gary) Edwards, Syracuse, Loretta Dennis, Elkhart and Michael (Susie) Dennis, South Bend; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Woodlawn Welcomes New General Surgeon
ROCHESTER — Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester, recently welcomed Monzur Haque, M.D., as a new general surgeon. Haque comes to Woodlawn from Archbold, Ohio, and previously worked in other rural hospitals. He currently serves as a major in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. “If you knew me for two weeks in...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Owen Family Funeral Home v. Cremation Services of K.C. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. v. Tina...
Holderman Resigning As WWFT Chief
WARSAW — Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Chief Garrett Holderman has announced his intention to resign, effective Feb. 7. That’s according to a City of Warsaw press release. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. He served the Rural Metro Fire Service for 17...
Friends, Leaders Remember Elliott For Community Involvement
WARSAW — John Elliott left Kosciusko County several years ago to move closer to family. But though he left the area, it never left him. Elliott, who was heavily involved in politics and community service locally, died at age 78 on Sunday, Jan. 8. He remained attuned to area happenings even after he relocated, said Lynn Howie.
