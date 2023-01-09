ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loogootee, IN

wamwamfm.com

Vicki Jean Gabbart

Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
VINCENNES, IN
visitduboiscounty.com

Top Spots for Sledding in Dubois County

What kid doesn’t like playing in the snow. Kids of all ages young and old love to grab a sled or a tube and go down the biggest hill they can find. Now let’s sit back and wait for that next big snowstorm. Finding that perfect hill can...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

David W. Graber

David W. Graber, 83, of Loogootee, passed away at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 5, 1939 to the late William R. and Ida (Wagler) Graber. David was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was preceded in death by...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Braun, Ackerman named 2023 Business Hall of Fame laureates

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Rose Ellen Gregory

Rose Ellen Gregory, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at IU Health Bloomington. She was born November 4, 1945, in Bedford, to William and Doris Parker Martin. She married David E. Gregory on January 29, 1962, and he preceded her in death on October 17, 2006.
BEDFORD, IN
warricknews.com

Oakdale Elementary honor roll students announced

BOONVILLE — Oakdale Elementary School in Boonville has announced its A and A/B student list. The following is a list of students in grades third through fifth who received all As and all A/B grades. All A grades. Finnley Helming, Madalyn Sinnott, Toby Dempsey, Grace Clark, Erin Burton Waters,...
BOONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Vicky Schlegel announces her candidacy for Mayor of Mitchell

MITCHELL – Longtime resident and community volunteer, Vicky Schlegel, is seeking the Republican nomination for Mayor of Mitchell in the May 2 primary. Vicky is a graduate of Ivy Tech with associate degrees in accounting and business administration. She also holds certificates she’s earned from Ivy Tech in payroll and bookkeeping. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general studies, with a minor in psychology, from Indiana University Southeast.
MITCHELL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man

MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
PRINCETON, IN
1027wbow.com

1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 12, 2023

12:31 a.m. Agency assist at 16th Street and Central Avenue. 12:32 a.m. Officers made extra patrols in the 800 block of 18th Street. 1:06 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. 4:25 a.m. Agency assist at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 7:16 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:17...
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Historic Bloomington Showers building sold to Eurton Properties

The city of Bloomington has finalized the $400,000 sale of the Showers Administration Building to Eurton Properties. Eurton Properties is completing a restoration of the building at 601 North Morton Street before they begin discussions with possible tenants later this year, according to a Wednesday release from the city. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Annita G. Cox

EDFORD – Annita G. Cox, 60, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at IU Health Hospice House. Born January 19, 1962, in Bedford, she was the daughter of James Edward and Gail Louise (Speer) Connerley. Annita was self-employed as a beautician. She was an avid sports fan; a big...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Tree Cutting Accident Claims One Life in Washington

On Tuesday, January 10th, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a subject. EMS, fire personnel, and deputies responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, where he succumbed to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Goodwill puts its future into Washington Square

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The former Sears building attached to Washington Square will soon be given new life. Goodwill, who’s been a mainstay company in the Tri-State since 1935, announced big plans for this future location. The nonprofit purchased the building in 2022 with the idea of moving their Green River Road location to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Wild deer in need of help, container stuck on head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A troubling animal saga is playing out in southern Indiana near the Ohio River. A deer has been spotted for several days roaming around with its head stuck in a plastic container. The animal can see and breathe, but it cannot eat or drink. News...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County

WARRICK CO. – The Huntingburg Police Department says a missing Huntingburg man has been found dead in Warrick County. Police say foul play is not suspected. 72-year-old Joseph Ellis Jr. was last seen visiting a family member on December 30 at Jasper Memorial Hospital. He never returned home or contacted any members of his family after his visit.
HUNTINGBURG, IN

