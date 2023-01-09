Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
visitduboiscounty.com
Top Spots for Sledding in Dubois County
What kid doesn’t like playing in the snow. Kids of all ages young and old love to grab a sled or a tube and go down the biggest hill they can find. Now let’s sit back and wait for that next big snowstorm. Finding that perfect hill can...
wamwamfm.com
David W. Graber
David W. Graber, 83, of Loogootee, passed away at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 5, 1939 to the late William R. and Ida (Wagler) Graber. David was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was preceded in death by...
14news.com
Spencer Co. elementary school in session in churches following pipe burst
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A burst pipe flooded an elementary school, meaning it couldn’t receive students back from holiday break. The school found a way to keep from losing any time. Things are pretty quiet, even during school hours, at Lincoln Trail Elementary School, and that’s because the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Braun, Ackerman named 2023 Business Hall of Fame laureates
Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Rose Ellen Gregory
Rose Ellen Gregory, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at IU Health Bloomington. She was born November 4, 1945, in Bedford, to William and Doris Parker Martin. She married David E. Gregory on January 29, 1962, and he preceded her in death on October 17, 2006.
warricknews.com
Oakdale Elementary honor roll students announced
BOONVILLE — Oakdale Elementary School in Boonville has announced its A and A/B student list. The following is a list of students in grades third through fifth who received all As and all A/B grades. All A grades. Finnley Helming, Madalyn Sinnott, Toby Dempsey, Grace Clark, Erin Burton Waters,...
WTHI
Comforting Hearts one step closing to building inclusive playground in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The group Comforting Hearts is one step closer to bringing an inclusive playground to Washington. In July you were introduced to Kaitlin Hunt. She uses a wheelchair and struggles on the playground with the mulch and equipment. Kaitlin is the inspiration behind Comforting Hearts All Inclusive...
wbiw.com
Vicky Schlegel announces her candidacy for Mayor of Mitchell
MITCHELL – Longtime resident and community volunteer, Vicky Schlegel, is seeking the Republican nomination for Mayor of Mitchell in the May 2 primary. Vicky is a graduate of Ivy Tech with associate degrees in accounting and business administration. She also holds certificates she’s earned from Ivy Tech in payroll and bookkeeping. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general studies, with a minor in psychology, from Indiana University Southeast.
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
1027wbow.com
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 12, 2023
12:31 a.m. Agency assist at 16th Street and Central Avenue. 12:32 a.m. Officers made extra patrols in the 800 block of 18th Street. 1:06 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. 4:25 a.m. Agency assist at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 7:16 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:17...
Indiana Daily Student
Historic Bloomington Showers building sold to Eurton Properties
The city of Bloomington has finalized the $400,000 sale of the Showers Administration Building to Eurton Properties. Eurton Properties is completing a restoration of the building at 601 North Morton Street before they begin discussions with possible tenants later this year, according to a Wednesday release from the city. The...
bloomingtonian.com
Caveat Emptor Used Books in Bloomington, Indiana may have a buyer the business announced Wednesday
Caveat Emptor Used Books bookstore may have a buyer … pending some paperwork, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 11, 2023:. “Let us tell you about Schrodinger’s (assume an umlaut) bookstore…. We have been operating for about a year now in a state of both closing...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Annita G. Cox
EDFORD – Annita G. Cox, 60, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at IU Health Hospice House. Born January 19, 1962, in Bedford, she was the daughter of James Edward and Gail Louise (Speer) Connerley. Annita was self-employed as a beautician. She was an avid sports fan; a big...
WTHI
Plea agreement accepted, entered by one of the suspects in Chloe Carroll murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects in the Chloe Carroll murder investigation has accepted and entered a plea deal. Cody Scherb was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm, that investigators believe was later used to kill Carroll. He will be serving...
wamwamfm.com
Tree Cutting Accident Claims One Life in Washington
On Tuesday, January 10th, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a subject. EMS, fire personnel, and deputies responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, where he succumbed to...
Goodwill puts its future into Washington Square
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The former Sears building attached to Washington Square will soon be given new life. Goodwill, who’s been a mainstay company in the Tri-State since 1935, announced big plans for this future location. The nonprofit purchased the building in 2022 with the idea of moving their Green River Road location to the […]
WISH-TV
Wild deer in need of help, container stuck on head
CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A troubling animal saga is playing out in southern Indiana near the Ohio River. A deer has been spotted for several days roaming around with its head stuck in a plastic container. The animal can see and breathe, but it cannot eat or drink. News...
wbiw.com
Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
WARRICK CO. – The Huntingburg Police Department says a missing Huntingburg man has been found dead in Warrick County. Police say foul play is not suspected. 72-year-old Joseph Ellis Jr. was last seen visiting a family member on December 30 at Jasper Memorial Hospital. He never returned home or contacted any members of his family after his visit.
