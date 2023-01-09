Read full article on original website
Lawsuits allege Chicago area OBGYN was drunk while seeing patients
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - In the last 24 hours, five more women have come forward with lawsuits aimed at a local doctor and his former employer. A total of seven lawsuits have now been filed against DuPage Medical Group, which is now known as Duly Health and Care. Dr. Vernon...
New gun law: Over 2 dozen sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban
More than two dozen sheriffs around Illinois, including in Chicago's suburbs, said they won't enforce the state's new bans on assault weapons by checking for compliance or arresting offenders.
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
Pritzker threatens to fire police for not enforcing Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — After several Illinois law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce the new gun ban, Gov. JB Pritzker had a strong response: Comply or hit the road. “As are all law enforcement all across our state and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” Pritzker said Tuesday during […]
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
Sheriffs oppose assault weapons ban
A number of sheriffs in Illinois –including those in McDonough and Knox counties -- have issued statements saying they won’t enforce an assault weapons ban signed this week by Governor J.B. Pritzker. The Protect Illinois Communities Act. The measure (HB 5471) became law upon the governor’s signature. It...
Some Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce the assault weapons ban
LaSalle County Sheriff Adam C. Diss and Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan, Jr. announced that they do not plan to enforce the newly enacted assault weapons ban, according to identical letters released Wednesday.
Ex-cop can't be officer in Illinois, under plea deal for shooting at man while off-duty
A former Chicago police officer was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to firing at an unarmed man while off-duty and drunk.
Bill That Allows Longer Period To Transfer Mentally Ill Inmates Passes
The Illinois House has approved a bill that could result in mentally ill inmates remaining in county jails longer. The measure gives the Illinois Department of Human Services at least 60 days to transfer an inmate to a psychiatric facility. Sangamon County and other counties have argued that state law requires those moves within 20 days. The governor’s office says that’s not a firm deadline, but says the new law imposes a 60-day deadline… although it also allows DHS to take longer if it can prove a lack of available bed space.
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
IRS sends out 12 million refunds
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
Illinois to pass law guaranteeing paid sick leave
Another Democratic priority is just a signature away from becoming law in Illinois. Lawmakers in Illinois passed a bill that requires employers to give five days of paid sick leave to employees.
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees they can use after 90 days on the […]
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
20 years after commuting 167 Illinois death sentences, ex-Gov. George Ryan has no regrets
"I'm glad I did what I did," Ryan said. "It cost me a few friends but that is the way it is."
What age is it legal for a child to babysit in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to legally leaving a child home alone, but a new bill in […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
State Senate passes bill that would abolish life without parole for juveniles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB 1046, a bill that would abolish life without parole sentences for those under 21 years old, has passed both the Illinois Senate and House. If the bill goes into effect, those who are 21 and under who have been given life sentences after the bill has gone into effect will be able to petition for parole after serving 40 years.
Drunk Illinois Man Arrested For Driving With Only 3 Tires On Car
Someone has to be really drunk to drive their vehicle with only three tires. Illinois Police Officer Observes Unusual DUI Suspect. This incident happened in Joilet. The officer was on patrol when he came upon the subject. He witnessed sparks coming from under the vehicle. Then, he realized the muffler was hanging off the bottom of the car and dragging across the road. A horrible sound was coming from the automobile and smoke was pouring out from it. There was also a tire missing. The dumb criminal was driving on only three wheels.
Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?
A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
