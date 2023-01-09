Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
kezi.com
Local food truck gives students work experience
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local food truck has partnered with a school to give their students much-needed work experience. Vinnie’s Smokin’ BBQ has teamed up with the Riverfront School and Career Center. Every Thursday, the truck is parked outside the school in Eugene on west 12th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students work in the truck and get paid through a workforce readiness grant program. They work for half the day, and go to school for the rest of the day. Vinnie Cowan, the owner of the food truck, says it’s a great way to give kids some work experience -- and they hope to hire some of the students this summer.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
kezi.com
Eugene School District 4J to make bid for old EWEB riverfront headquarters for new administrative HQ
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J has announced that it is preparing a submission to the Eugene Water and Electric Board to bid on the utility’s riverfront building, which has sat nearly vacant and disused by EWEB for years, in hopes of moving its administrative functions to the facility.
yachatsnews.com
Electrician found, five homeless shelters on Yachats church property could open by Sunday
YACHATS — As high winds, pounding rain and a power outage struck the area Monday, an electrician was at work to get five homeless shelters in operating order. The prefabricated shelters, located in the west parking lot of Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, were delivered and assembled Dec. 19. However, they can’t be opened for use until an electrician hooked up the units’ heaters and lights.
kezi.com
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene; jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugenian is one million dollars richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket on Wednesday -- and there’s still a chance to win big. The Eugene resident reportedly bought the Mega Millions lottery ticket at the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. Oregon Lottery officials said his ticket matched five of the six numbers drawn Tuesday night, landing him a million-dollar prize when he cashed in his ticket the following day. The Oregon Lottery also said the Jackson’s that sold the ticket is getting paid too, to the tune of a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
EWEB unanimous for dam removal
EWEB unanimous for dam removal
EUGENE: Green could be the color to describe some of the reasoning behind the Eugene Water & Electric Board commissioner’s decision to decommission the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. The pigment, often used in reference to clean energy production, was pitted against ongoing impacts to the environment. But it was the...
kezi.com
Eugene police save man’s life with CPR
EUGENE, Ore. -- Quick thinking and medical training saved the life of man who was suffering a medical emergency in a tent early Friday morning, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, officers responded to west Third Avenue and Lawrence Street after a possible gunshot wound was reported...
kezi.com
Construction begins on Cottage Grove connector bridge
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- ODOT has begun work on repairing the east Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between Highway 99 and Interstate 5. ODOT officials said workers will be making several improvements to the bridge including repairing the concrete bridge deck, building ADA-compliant access ramps at each corner of the bridge, repairing and strengthening bridge abutments where the bridge meets the road, and installing new guard rails. ODOT said to expect to see flaggers on north Lane Street and north Douglas Avenue under the bridge to help direct traffic. Other delays and detours will be necessary to perform the work as the project progresses, ODOT said.
kezi.com
ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene
VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is making progress on a project to widen a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the current step of process. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley...
klcc.org
Homelessness and well-being acknowledged as persistent issues for Lane County in this year's State of the County address
Homelessness and mental health were two themes raised in the annual State of the County address, presented today for Lane County. Lane County Board chair Pat Farr outlined the year’s accomplishments and challenges. He said 67% of residents said homelessness was their prime concern, and wanted the unhoused community further protected from criminalization.
Emerald Media
Eugene’s best late-night restaurants
In a city known for late-night games, parties and drinking, where can students grab a bite to satisfy those after-hour cravings? From decadent sandwiches filled with fried foods to cheesy ‘za, here are Eugene’s best late-night eats. Za Cart Pizza. Located right behind Big City Gaming on the...
kptv.com
thatoregonlife.com
Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret
Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kezi.com
Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family
UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain
Oregon State Hospital largely passed its latest federal inspection but fell short of requirements for cleanliness, food storage and safety and following up on patient grievances, inspectors said in a report. The 39-page December report, which the Capital Chronicle obtained in a records request, was part of a follow-up to serious violations found earlier in […] The post Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
wholecommunity.news
Eugene City Council picks up right where it left off: Divided and angry
The Eugene City Council picks up right where it left off in 2022, with a bitterly divided council and allegations of racist and repugnant behavior by a councilor. The Eugene City Council parted for the holidays last year with these words:. [00:00:06] Council President Greg Evans: Don’t call my friends...
kezi.com
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
