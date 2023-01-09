EUGENE, Ore. -- A local food truck has partnered with a school to give their students much-needed work experience. Vinnie’s Smokin’ BBQ has teamed up with the Riverfront School and Career Center. Every Thursday, the truck is parked outside the school in Eugene on west 12th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students work in the truck and get paid through a workforce readiness grant program. They work for half the day, and go to school for the rest of the day. Vinnie Cowan, the owner of the food truck, says it’s a great way to give kids some work experience -- and they hope to hire some of the students this summer.

EUGENE, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO