Sharon Ann Amann, 60, Wabash, died at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her home in Wabash. She was born June 15, 1962. She is survived by two children, Justin Kelly, Wabash and Shutauna (Nicholas) Hanson, Elkhart; four grandchildren; and sisters and brothers, Polly Parker, Wabash, Darrell (Donna) Young, Auburn, Larry (Sheila) Young, Murfreesboro, Tenn., Charlotte (Rocky) France and Sherry Sellers, both of Wabash.

WABASH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO