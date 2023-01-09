ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argos, IN

Joyce A. Wenino

Joyce A. Wenino, 88, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born March 9, 1934. On May 29, 1955, she married Jim Wenino. She is survived by her husband, Plymouth; daughter, Pam Wenino, Walkerton; son, Steve (Shawnda) Wenino, Plymouth; and sisters, Sherry (Walter) Bowen, Brownsburg and Jackie Allen, Ocala, Fla.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Eve Bevelhimer — PENDING

Eve Bevelhimer, 93, died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Lauralee Matsey

Lauralee Matsey, 84, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in her home in Plymouth. Lauralee was born Aug. 14, 1938. She married Michael Matsey on Jan. 23, 1960. Lauralee is survived by her husband, Michael Matsey, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Bonnie C. Carroll

Bonnie C. Carroll, 80, Hickory Creek, Peru, formerly of Indianapolis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Dukes Memorial Hospital, Peru. She was born Sept. 13, 1942. She married Walter A. Carroll on Aug. 4, 1967. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Alex Carroll, Connersville, Coleen...
PERU, IN
Carolyn Harrell — PENDING

Carolyn Harrell, 84, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Ruth E. Walker

Ruth E. Walker, 101, Culver, died Dec. 25, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. Ruth was born April 24, 1921. She married Thomas K. Walker Sr. on July 11, 1944. He preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by her son, Father Thomas K. Walker II, Plymouth; five grandchildren;...
CULVER, IN
Mary Lou Phipps — PENDING

Mary Lou Phipps, 91, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Philip C. Marsh

Philip C. Marsh, 83, rural Wabash, died at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Health Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born June 6, 1939. He married Joanna L. Campbell on July 11, 1959; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Diane) Marsh, Cicero...
WABASH, IN
Sharon Ann Amann

Sharon Ann Amann, 60, Wabash, died at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her home in Wabash. She was born June 15, 1962. She is survived by two children, Justin Kelly, Wabash and Shutauna (Nicholas) Hanson, Elkhart; four grandchildren; and sisters and brothers, Polly Parker, Wabash, Darrell (Donna) Young, Auburn, Larry (Sheila) Young, Murfreesboro, Tenn., Charlotte (Rocky) France and Sherry Sellers, both of Wabash.
WABASH, IN
Larry Troutman — PENDING

Larry Troutman, 73, Loon Lake, Columbia City, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Philip R. Wilt Jr. — UPDATED

Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Philip was born March 10, 1955. He married Jan Niswander on July 30, 1977. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Wilt Frame, Windber, Pa.; wife, Jan Niswander Wilt,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Judy Kay Rhoades

Judy Kay Rhoades, 77, rural Wabash, died at 8:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born March 28, 1945. She married Chauncy “Bud” Rhoades on May 1, 1965; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda...
WABASH, IN
Stephen Hesley — PENDING

Stephen Hesley, 73, Syracuse, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, IN
Robert Allen Simon — UPDATED

Robert Allen Simon, known to most as “Bob,” 83, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at home in Syracuse. Bob was born Oct. 24, 1940. Bob is survived by three siblings, Richard Simon, Angola, Mary Reeve, Cromwell and Larry (Robin) Simon, Warsaw. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is...
SYRACUSE, IN
Nancy Fauver — UPDATED

Nancy Fauver, 92, Milford, died at 9:52 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Lynnville, Tenn., to William Rufus and Bertha Mae (Sands) Thurman, the youngest of eight children. Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Jones High School, also in Lynnville.
MILFORD, IN
Julia A. Wagers

Julia Wagers, 70, Winamac, died Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023, in Knox. She was born Monday, Sept. 8, 1952. Surviving are daughters, Kylie (Ed) Grubbs, Star City, Amelia (Erick) Thompson, Plymouth and Loralie Frinkel, Francesville; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wagers. Braman &...
WINAMAC, IN
Betty Jane Wade

Betty Jane (Carothers) Wade, 93, Plymouth, died Jan. 10, 2023, at We Belong Senior Home, Plymouth. She was born Jan. 31, 1929. She married James E. Wade on Aug. 24, 1952. He preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her daughter, Janet (Curt) Howard; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Owen Family Funeral Home v. Cremation Services of K.C. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. v. Tina...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Stefan Mannes

Stefan Mannes, 90, Columbia City, died at 8:01 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 29, 1932. He married Rosemarie Dyck in 1956, and she preceded him in death. Survivors include his children Doris (Mike) Derheimer, Cindy (Bob) Trahin and H....
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

