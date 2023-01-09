Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Lee Kent Myers — PENDING
Lee Kent Myers, 55, Lakeville, died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
inkfreenews.com
Joyce A. Wenino
Joyce A. Wenino, 88, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born March 9, 1934. On May 29, 1955, she married Jim Wenino. She is survived by her husband, Plymouth; daughter, Pam Wenino, Walkerton; son, Steve (Shawnda) Wenino, Plymouth; and sisters, Sherry (Walter) Bowen, Brownsburg and Jackie Allen, Ocala, Fla.
inkfreenews.com
Eve Bevelhimer — PENDING
Eve Bevelhimer, 93, died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Lauralee Matsey
Lauralee Matsey, 84, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in her home in Plymouth. Lauralee was born Aug. 14, 1938. She married Michael Matsey on Jan. 23, 1960. Lauralee is survived by her husband, Michael Matsey, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie C. Carroll
Bonnie C. Carroll, 80, Hickory Creek, Peru, formerly of Indianapolis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Dukes Memorial Hospital, Peru. She was born Sept. 13, 1942. She married Walter A. Carroll on Aug. 4, 1967. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Alex Carroll, Connersville, Coleen...
inkfreenews.com
Carolyn Harrell — PENDING
Carolyn Harrell, 84, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Ruth E. Walker
Ruth E. Walker, 101, Culver, died Dec. 25, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. Ruth was born April 24, 1921. She married Thomas K. Walker Sr. on July 11, 1944. He preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by her son, Father Thomas K. Walker II, Plymouth; five grandchildren;...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Lou Phipps — PENDING
Mary Lou Phipps, 91, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Philip C. Marsh
Philip C. Marsh, 83, rural Wabash, died at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Health Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born June 6, 1939. He married Joanna L. Campbell on July 11, 1959; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Diane) Marsh, Cicero...
inkfreenews.com
Sharon Ann Amann
Sharon Ann Amann, 60, Wabash, died at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her home in Wabash. She was born June 15, 1962. She is survived by two children, Justin Kelly, Wabash and Shutauna (Nicholas) Hanson, Elkhart; four grandchildren; and sisters and brothers, Polly Parker, Wabash, Darrell (Donna) Young, Auburn, Larry (Sheila) Young, Murfreesboro, Tenn., Charlotte (Rocky) France and Sherry Sellers, both of Wabash.
inkfreenews.com
Larry Troutman — PENDING
Larry Troutman, 73, Loon Lake, Columbia City, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Philip R. Wilt Jr. — UPDATED
Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Philip was born March 10, 1955. He married Jan Niswander on July 30, 1977. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Wilt Frame, Windber, Pa.; wife, Jan Niswander Wilt,...
inkfreenews.com
Judy Kay Rhoades
Judy Kay Rhoades, 77, rural Wabash, died at 8:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born March 28, 1945. She married Chauncy “Bud” Rhoades on May 1, 1965; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda...
inkfreenews.com
Stephen Hesley — PENDING
Stephen Hesley, 73, Syracuse, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Robert Allen Simon — UPDATED
Robert Allen Simon, known to most as “Bob,” 83, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at home in Syracuse. Bob was born Oct. 24, 1940. Bob is survived by three siblings, Richard Simon, Angola, Mary Reeve, Cromwell and Larry (Robin) Simon, Warsaw. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is...
inkfreenews.com
Nancy Fauver — UPDATED
Nancy Fauver, 92, Milford, died at 9:52 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Lynnville, Tenn., to William Rufus and Bertha Mae (Sands) Thurman, the youngest of eight children. Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Jones High School, also in Lynnville.
inkfreenews.com
Julia A. Wagers
Julia Wagers, 70, Winamac, died Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023, in Knox. She was born Monday, Sept. 8, 1952. Surviving are daughters, Kylie (Ed) Grubbs, Star City, Amelia (Erick) Thompson, Plymouth and Loralie Frinkel, Francesville; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wagers. Braman &...
inkfreenews.com
Betty Jane Wade
Betty Jane (Carothers) Wade, 93, Plymouth, died Jan. 10, 2023, at We Belong Senior Home, Plymouth. She was born Jan. 31, 1929. She married James E. Wade on Aug. 24, 1952. He preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her daughter, Janet (Curt) Howard; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren,...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Owen Family Funeral Home v. Cremation Services of K.C. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. v. Tina...
inkfreenews.com
Stefan Mannes
Stefan Mannes, 90, Columbia City, died at 8:01 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 29, 1932. He married Rosemarie Dyck in 1956, and she preceded him in death. Survivors include his children Doris (Mike) Derheimer, Cindy (Bob) Trahin and H....
Comments / 0