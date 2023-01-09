The rate of Lexington's new COVID cases holding steady

Most recently, the Lexington community has been experiencing about three to four hundred reported cases of COVID per week. That doesn’t include all the home testing that goes unreported. Coronavirus activity comes as communities deal with the newest omicron subvariant, which appears to be the most transmissible strain of the virus so far. Fayette County Health Department Spokeswoman Christina King said it seems like the Lexington area is at a plateau stage.“And we really want to see the numbers start to decrease instead of plateauing or increasing. So, in order to see that decrease, we really need more Lexington and Fayette County residents to finish that vaccination series. That’s your first dose, your second dose, and that bivalent booster,” said King.COVID-bivalent boosters are available through same-day appointments Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the Fayette Health Department.She said any uptick in cases tied to the holidays hasn't been found in the local data yet.“We should have already seen cases increase after Christmas if that was an issue. Right now and cases that would be happening this week that would be reported next week, that should be about the time period we’re seeing cases from possible New Year’s events,” said King.Medical information indicates the newest COVID variant doesn’t produce more severe symptoms. King said wearing a mask in public settings is still highly recommended. Fayette County has experienced well over 119 thousand cases of COVID and 711 deaths since March of 2020.