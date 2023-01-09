ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard vows to not rush his recovery after successful second surgery

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqvU9_0k8lJFLv00

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is confident he’s on the road to recovery after undergoing a second surgery to repair the nerve issue that has plagued him for several seasons and limited the All-Pro to just 74 snaps this season.

Leonard went through a second surgery with specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in November to repair the nerves, which were originally damaged by the compression of two discs in his back, leading to a lack of functionality in his calf and left leg.

The All-Pro linebacker is now committed to making sure he finishes his full recovery, rather than trying to rush back.

Colts news:No case can be made for Jeff Saturday as Colts head coach after 1-7 finish

“Not only are the nerves re-firing, they’re just strengthening everything back up now,” Leonard said. “I’m just taking it slow. I shouldn’t have been out there, shouldn’t have been playing, should have just rested.”

Leonard credits Indianapolis interim coach Jeff Saturday for spurring him to get the second surgery.

Frustrated for years by the lack of results he was getting in his recovery and a lack of clarity on the path he should take, Leonard said Saturday’s personal experience helped the linebacker understand what was required.

“When Jeff came in, he told me he had a similar surgery with his hand,” Leonard said. “Being able to talk to him, and then that Wednesday practice, against the Raiders, I felt something weird, and right then he said, ‘Bro, I’m shutting you down. I want you to go check your back out.' And once we saw the MRI, we knew it was time to go get another surgery.”

Leonard’s first surgery in June, had not been immediately successful, even though the linebacker started rehabilitating the injury with an eye on getting back onto the field as fast as possible.

“The first surgery in June, I didn’t have any sensation down my leg the whole time I was trying to play. Couldn’t do a calf raise, got no power in my left side,” Leonard said.

He’d turned in a spectacular season in 2021 despite the injury, and Leonard knew he could make up for his physical setbacks with his instincts and his knowledge of the game.

With the Colts struggling, Leonard wanted to be on the field, even though he was still struggling.

“I was making it worse,” Leonard said. “When you’re dealing with nerves, from what I’ve learned, you need to take the proper time, and me being a warrior, me wanting to compete, me wanting to play, me wanting to be my brothers' side, I wanted to be on the field. I wanted to go out there and compete, but I didn’t know I was making it worse by continuing to do the things that I was doing.”

The feeling the second time Leonard had surgery was completely different.

“And then post-surgery for the second time, I started feeling the tingles in my calf, the tingles down my hamstring and my glute,” Leonard said.

Leonard vows that he’s learned his lesson.

He will not rush this recovery, not the way he did before.

“I don’t have to be ready for football until June or July, so of course I’m going to take it slow,” Leonard said. “I don’t want to have another setback.”

This season has been hard for Leonard.

He wanted to be on the field. Wanted to be on the field so badly that he says he couldn’t watch football at home at the end of the season.

“It’s been terrible. Being on both sides of it. Playing, being loved,” Leonard said. “And then you’re not playing, you get a lot of hate, people that used to talk to you don’t talk to you, stuff like that. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions not being able to go out there and help on the football field, not able to compete with the guys. It sucks.”

Leonard believes he’ll be back on the field next season.

This time at full strength.

And he’s not going to let himself get in the way of that goal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bills' Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone

Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home. Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 QB-needy team not interested in Derek Carr trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have begun working to find a trade suitor for Derek Carr, and there is one team in need of a quarterback that they apparently do not have to call. The Indianapolis Colts will not be trading for Carr, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic. That is not much of a... The post Report: 1 QB-needy team not interested in Derek Carr trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Detroit Sports Nation

‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly going to look for a trade partner in the offseason to unload star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Nuk is still a very much capable downfield weapon, who can provide a game-changing presence for any team he’d play for the 2023 NFL season, so he should generate a ton of interest from other franchises.
atozsports.com

What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Yardbarker

Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills defender released from Buffalo hospital

Damar Hamlin has now been released from the Buffalo hospital where he was being treated after recently getting transferred there, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. Hamlin was moved from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday, where he spent the majority of his time after his collapse. Things just keep looking better and better for Hamlin. This great news comes nearly nine days after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.
BUFFALO, NY
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for head coach position

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Saturday is not the only in-house candidate the Colts are considering for their head coaching job. The Colts are interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for the job on Wednesday, the team confirmed. Ventrone, who has been in Indianapolis since joining Frank Reich’s initial staff in 2018, has been an excellent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
sportingalert.com

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game?

NEW YORK —— The Miami Dolphins, the No. 7 seed, are gearing up for their first playoff game since 2016 against the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they’ll have to do so without Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. This AFC Wild Card Playoffs game will be live on CBS at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
BUFFALO, NY
Hoops Rumors

Another brother duo could team up in Pittsburgh

The Steelers have had a knack for bringing talented bloodlines to Pittsburgh. With free agency just a couple of months away, they may be looking to pair up two more brothers in 2023. Pittsburgh is in need of a linebacker, especially with Devin Bush likely on his way out. So,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy