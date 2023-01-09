Aggies Ranked in 247Sports' Way-Too-Early 2023 Top 25

As the Aggies look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, 247Sports believes they are a Top 25 team.

With only one game left in the college football season, every school but TCU and Georgia has begun to look ahead to the offseason and what's to come in the 2023 season.

Among those teams is the Texas A&M Aggies, who are more than happy to forget their 2022 season after a disappointing 4-8 showing.

This was especially disappointing for the Aggies given their preseason expectations, with some analysts believing they were ready to challenge Alabama in the SEC West. When you sign a historic recruiting class as they did in 2022, though, it isn't hard to see why the preseason hype was there.

Now, the Aggies once again are entering 2023 with a solid recruiting class, even if it isn't as stacked as last year. As such, the Aggies currently check in at No. 22 in the 247Sports' "Way-Too-Early" 2023 Top 25 rankings.

While the Aggies didn't live up to expectations, they have plenty of reasons to be excited about next season. The aforementioned 2023 recruiting class, plus the development of quarterback Connor Weigman could bode well for Texas A&M.

Of course, these are "way-too-early" rankings for a reason, as it is still January and we have a ways to go before the next season starts. That being said, it is never too early to look at what lies ahead for the Aggies, and that is hopefully an improvement from 2022.

