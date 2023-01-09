ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Ranked in 247Sports' Way-Too-Early 2023 Top 25

By Connor Zimmerlee
All Aggies
All Aggies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1jEh_0k8lJDaT00

As the Aggies look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, 247Sports believes they are a Top 25 team.

With only one game left in the college football season, every school but TCU and Georgia has begun to look ahead to the offseason and what's to come in the 2023 season.

Among those teams is the Texas A&M Aggies, who are more than happy to forget their 2022 season after a disappointing 4-8 showing.

This was especially disappointing for the Aggies given their preseason expectations, with some analysts believing they were ready to challenge Alabama in the SEC West. When you sign a historic recruiting class as they did in 2022, though, it isn't hard to see why the preseason hype was there.

Now, the Aggies once again are entering 2023 with a solid recruiting class, even if it isn't as stacked as last year. As such, the Aggies currently check in at No. 22 in the 247Sports' "Way-Too-Early" 2023 Top 25 rankings.

While the Aggies didn't live up to expectations, they have plenty of reasons to be excited about next season. The aforementioned 2023 recruiting class, plus the development of quarterback Connor Weigman could bode well for Texas A&M.

Of course, these are "way-too-early" rankings for a reason, as it is still January and we have a ways to go before the next season starts. That being said, it is never too early to look at what lies ahead for the Aggies, and that is hopefully an improvement from 2022.

Y ou can follow Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Conner McQueen, former Texas A&M football player, hired as OC at FCS power

Conner McQueen has been announced as the new offensive coordinator for the FCS powerhouse Incarnate Word Cardinals. McQueen was a backup QB for the Texas A&M Aggies from 2014-2016, appearing in 3 games over that span. After his playing career ended, McQueen transitioned to coaching. McQueen spent time as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma working with Lincoln Riley, and at UCLA working with Chip Kelly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

How Bobby Petrino's hire affects A&M's football staff (VIP)

Texas A&M has a new offensive coordinator in former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino but so far the staff has remained relatively intact from the 2022 season. Gigem 247 tells you what to look for going forward in terms of what Petrino's responsibilities will be and how he'll mesh with everyone else on items ranging from game planning to play calling.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

CertainTeed Manufacturing and Distribution Facility announced for Bryan

AUSTIN / BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced that CertainTeed LLC will construct a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed is a subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint Gobain, and produces exterior and interior building products. The Office of the Governor says this project is expected to create 130 new jobs and approximately $140 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $546,000 has been extended to CertainTeed, and the company has also been offered a $1,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.
BRYAN, TX
MySanAntonio

Beaumont banker named to state hall of fame

A Beaumont man's among five honorees chosen to be inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame in 2023. Pat Parsons has been recognized for his "positive achievements and the many contributions to (his) community and the banking industry," according to a news release. Parsons earned a bachelor of business...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox44news.com

One hospitalized in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand

Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
HOUSTON, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy