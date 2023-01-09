ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Kings Officially Announce Signing Of Former Celtics, Nuggets and Thunder Guard

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32N8cP_0k8lJ6Ud00

On Monday, the Sacramento Kings officially announced that they have signed PJ Dozier to a 10-day contract.

Agreeing to a 10-day contract with PJ Dozier on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings officially announced their new deal with Dozier on Monday.

Dozier, 26, has been in the NBA since the start of the 2017-18 season and has played for the Boston Celtics , Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder .

He also was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves for a brief period of time ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season and Dozier was also traded to and subsequently waived by the Orlando Magic last season.

Spending the most time in Denver, a total of three seasons, Dozier averaged 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor in 97 career games with the Nuggets.

Now, PJ Dozier will join the Kings from the Iowa Wolves, the Timberwolves' G League affiliates, where he averaged 18.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 36.8 minutes per game in the regular season.

After recently waiving Chima Moneke , Sacramento now has an available roster spot to play around with trending towards the trade deadline and buyout market.

While Dozier is not expected to earn a contract for the rest of the season, he is an intriguing guard that has shown flashes of his potential coming off-the-bench in this league.

However, the Kings do have talent in their backcourt already with De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis and Matthew Dellavedvoa, so it will be interesting to see if Dozier gets actual minutes over the next week or so.

The Sacramento Kings will play their next game on Monday night at home against the Orlando Magic.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Shaquille O'Neal's New Haircut Is Going Viral

Viewers might've noticed something a little different about Shaquille O'Neal during Tuesday night's appearance on NBATV. Back in 2020, the Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst lost a bet to Dwayne Wade and had to let his hairline grow in. Well... it happened again. Fans reacted to the viral clip of ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut

At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
WREG

Morant gives girl jersey, Nike shoes after ball stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl who had a basketball filled with autographs from Grizzlies players had her ball stolen during a game at FedExForum. But Ja Morant came to the rescue. Ellie Hughes was heartbroken when a man with his children took her ball and ran off. At the end of Wednesday night’s game […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to bizarre Ben Simmons performance

Entering Thursday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets were one of the NBA’s hottest teams. After a 12-game winning streak was snapped, Brooklyn got right back on the horse, winning its next two games. But in their most recent game, Kevin Durant sustained an injury that will sideline him for several weeks. In Durant’s absence, could the team’s other stars — specifically Ben Simmons — take on more of an offensive role? One game in, things are unclear.
BOSTON, NY
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal's Announcement

It has already been announced that popular artists like Kendrick Lamar and Foo Fighters will headline the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Well, it turns out Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal will also be part of this year's lineup.  That's right, O'Neal will showcase his ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy