Nick's Grill former location gets a new restaurant tenant, coming end of January

ASHEVILLE - A longstanding dining destination that closed at the end of the year won't be vacant for long. The Asheville venue is planned to reopen but with a new name on the sign and a different crew in the kitchen.

In December, Nick’s Grill, at 1461 Merrimon Ave., closed after 32 years in business.

On Jan. 9, Montford Deli announced via social media that its location at 231 Montford Ave. will relocate to the building previously occupied by Nick’s Grill.

Currently, Montford Deli offers counter service only and shares a space with Montford Convenience Store. The Merrimon Avenue standalone brick-and-mortar will allow the local and family-owned restaurant to expand and offer dining room seating.

Montford Deli is intended to end operations at its Montford Avenue location at the end of January. After remodeling, the deli is tentatively slated to reopen at the new address in two-three months.

Montford Deli’s menu features an assortment of burgers and specialty sandwiches, including Ruebens, Italian subs, Phillys and po-boys. Salads, wings, chicken and shrimp baskets, and desserts are available, too.

For more, visit montforddeli.com. Follow on social media at facebook.com/montford.deli/ and on Instagram @montforddeli.