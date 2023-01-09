ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Nick's Grill former location gets a new restaurant tenant, coming end of January

By Tiana Kennell, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyaj5_0k8lIwu100

ASHEVILLE - A longstanding dining destination that closed at the end of the year won't be vacant for long. The Asheville venue is planned to reopen but with a new name on the sign and a different crew in the kitchen.

In December, Nick’s Grill, at 1461 Merrimon Ave., closed after 32 years in business.

On Jan. 9, Montford Deli announced via social media that its location at 231 Montford Ave. will relocate to the building previously occupied by Nick’s Grill.

Currently, Montford Deli offers counter service only and shares a space with Montford Convenience Store. The Merrimon Avenue standalone brick-and-mortar will allow the local and family-owned restaurant to expand and offer dining room seating.

Montford Deli is intended to end operations at its Montford Avenue location at the end of January. After remodeling, the deli is tentatively slated to reopen at the new address in two-three months.

Montford Deli’s menu features an assortment of burgers and specialty sandwiches, including Ruebens, Italian subs, Phillys and po-boys. Salads, wings, chicken and shrimp baskets, and desserts are available, too.

For more, visit montforddeli.com. Follow on social media at facebook.com/montford.deli/ and on Instagram @montforddeli.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
GREENVILLE, SC
moderncampground.com

Wilderness Cove Campground: A New Destination for Camping, Glamping, and Adventures

Wilderness Cove Campground may be a new player in the camping industry, but the Saluda, North Carolina park is already proving to be an outdoor recreation destination, with various recreation opportunities to be had on-site. Andrew Garcia and Benjamin Cohen, managing partners at Outdoor Venture Partners, acquired the property in...
SALUDA, NC
FOX Carolina

Late night fire at Asheville Outlets under investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A representative with Asheville Outlets said an investigation is underway after crews responded to storage room fire late Wednesday night. The representative said the building’s sprinkler system mitigated the damage and the Asheville Fire Department was on site quickly to contain the fire. No...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police say 120,000 pounds of trash was collected at two homeless camps during a clean-up last Friday. Police say the camps were on Department of Transportation property off I-40 westbound near exit 44. Police say they notified the people at the camps know about the clean-up several times in the two weeks before it happened.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Notice: Rental property owners discover they must include personal property on taxes

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s tax assessor has sent out a notice that has taken some rental property owners by surprise. The notice serves as a reminder to property owners that all personal property included in the rental is to be categorized as business personal property. The distinction allows for the items to be included when assigning a value to the property for taxation purposes.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Eater

Ashleigh Shanti on Asheville’s Rising Culinary Scene

The crisp air of the Blue Ridge and Smoky mountains has attracted generations of people to “The Land of the Sky.” At the center of Western North Carolina’s outdoorsy wonderland sits Asheville, usually characterized as a sleepy tourist destination for the flatlanders (aka non-mountain dwellers) visiting from Atlanta, driving down the Blue Ridge Parkway, or jumping over from the Tennessee Valley. But it’s not just visitors who have found rejuvenation in Asheville. The city has long been a bohemian haven for creatives, musicians, and other artists, including culinary artists, who lately have been forming a rising underbelly on the verge of redefining the quiet mountain town. At the same time, the city is riding high on two big James Beard Foundation Award wins: Chai Pani for Outstanding Restaurant and Cúrate for Outstanding Hospitality.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

News 13 celebrates 30 years of stories, spontaneity with Tammy Watford

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the last three decades, Tammy Watford has been a welcome sight for the people of western North Carolina. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Watford celebrated her 30th anniversary with WLOS/News 13. She first sat at the station's anchor desk in the 1990s, joining now-retired anchor/reporter Frank Kracher.
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes

After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
GREENVILLE, SC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy