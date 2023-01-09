Storm updates: Stockton schools close Monday after power outages

The latest storm to bring rain, wind and power outages to Stockton also brought a wave of school closures Monday.

Stockton Unified School District canceled classes Monday due to “extreme weather and power outages.” SUSD spokesperson Melinda Meza said in a statement power is expected to be restored Monday afternoon, and the district is in direct communication with state and local emergency officials to keep parents updated.

Lincoln Unified School District canceled classes and closed campus at just one school, Tully C. Knoles, after a downed power pole cut the power to the elementary school. All other Lincoln Unified schools were in session on Monday.

Lodi Unified shut down school at five campuses —Dorothy Mahin, Live Oak Elementary, Middle College High, Morada Middle and Turner Academy — due to power outages, the district said in a statement.

San Joaquin Delta college also shuttered their campuses for the day, though the spring semester does not begin until next week.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported 6,836 outages in Stockton; PG&E did not have a report for outages in all of San Joaquin County at the time, but a representative said most are contained to Stockton and the Motherlode.

Stockton has accumulated over an inch of rain in the last 24 hours, most falling early Monday morning with 41 mph wind gusts, according to National Weather Service readings from the Stockton Metropolitan Airport.

The weather service has issued a flood watch for Stockton through Wednesday. More rain and possible thunderstorms were expected Monday night and into Tuesday.

Stockton has seen more streets close due to fallen trees or flooding: