ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Storm updates: Stockton schools close Monday after power outages

By Ben Irwin, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WfbY_0k8lIu8Z00

The latest storm to bring rain, wind and power outages to Stockton also brought a wave of school closures Monday.

Stockton Unified School District canceled classes Monday due to “extreme weather and power outages.” SUSD spokesperson Melinda Meza said in a statement power is expected to be restored Monday afternoon, and the district is in direct communication with state and local emergency officials to keep parents updated.

Lincoln Unified School District canceled classes and closed campus at just one school, Tully C. Knoles, after a downed power pole cut the power to the elementary school. All other Lincoln Unified schools were in session on Monday.

Lodi Unified shut down school at five campuses —Dorothy Mahin, Live Oak Elementary, Middle College High, Morada Middle and Turner Academy — due to power outages, the district said in a statement.

San Joaquin Delta college also shuttered their campuses for the day, though the spring semester does not begin until next week.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported 6,836 outages in Stockton; PG&E did not have a report for outages in all of San Joaquin County at the time, but a representative said most are contained to Stockton and the Motherlode.

Stockton has accumulated over an inch of rain in the last 24 hours, most falling early Monday morning with 41 mph wind gusts, according to National Weather Service readings from the Stockton Metropolitan Airport.

The weather service has issued a flood watch for Stockton through Wednesday. More rain and possible thunderstorms were expected Monday night and into Tuesday.

Stockton has seen more streets close due to fallen trees or flooding:

  • Argonaut Street at Second Street
  • North Argonaut Street between West Flora Street and West Poplar Street
  • Carrington Circle (5300 block) near Tam O'Shanter Drive/Access Street
  • Cedar Ridge Drive between Quail Lakes Drive and Alexandria Place
  • Center Street at Magnolia Street (partial closure)
  • Cordova Lane between Villa Drive and Kermit Lane (partial closure)
  • Country Club Boulevard at Manchester Avenue
  • Eight Mile Road at Trinity Parkway
  • Fresno Avenue at Navy Drive
  • Fremont Street at Orange Street (partial closure)
  • Henry Long Boulevard at Star Street (partial closure)
  • Inglewood Avenue between West Benjamin Holt Drive and Quincy Street
  • Kermit Lane at Elaine Drive
  • East Los Felis Avenue between North El Dorado Street and San Pasqual Way
  • Lower Sacramento Road at Ponce de Leon Avenue
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at B Street (partial closure)
  • Orange Street between Middlefield Avenue and Country Club Boulevard
  • Pacific Avenue between Benjamin Holt Drive and Lincoln Road (partial closure)
  • Pacific Avenue at Rivara Road (partial closure)
  • Rose Street between North San Jose Street and North Yosemite Street
  • Stanislaus Street between Lindsay Street and Fremont Street
  • Stoney Gorge Drive at A G Spanos Boulevard
  • Vine Street between North Pershing Avenue and North Orange Street

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warnings continue in Merced ahead of next storm

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has updated the evacuation warnings for the area south of Atwater due to flood concerns, officials announced Thursday. Officials say another storm system could bring additional rainfall through the weekend. They ask residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel – as well as refrain […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Storm Cleanup And Road Closures Continue In Calaveras County

Valley Springs, CA — Calaveras County has been hit hard by the recent storm systems, including a tornado we reported about earlier, early Monday morning, along Hogan Dam Road near Valley Springs. Thankfully, no one was injured from the tornado, which reached speeds of 90 mph, but it uprooted several white oak and pine trees.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA
abc10.com

Stockton Unified classes remain canceled Tuesday due to storm impacts

STOCKTON, Calif. — As officials continue to monitor extreme weather conditions, Stockton Unified School District has canceled another day of classes districtwide. In a news release, the Stockton Unified School District said there was weather damage at many of their sites and that the power outage has also impacted their food supply.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Cleanup in Stockton continues after storms leaves flooding, downed trees

STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton has reopened most streets impacted by flooding and downed trees from recent days of strong rain and wind. As of Monday night, only11 streets remain partially or completely closed to traffic. Stockton officials emphasized that while the latest overnight storm didn't bring...
STOCKTON, CA
abc10.com

Lemon Hill residents without power for several days in a row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Staff Update Storm Damage

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras Supervisors got an update regarding the string of wet weather and its impacts. Staff reported on things like sandbag services for residents and damage to the hardest hit areas at the board meeting on Tuesday. County Economic and Community Development Director Kathy Gallino advised that her department has received 60 storm damage forms, affecting residents and businesses. She detailed, “Of those, we have 18 that have major damage, 4 minor damage, and 38 affected, for a total of 60. Of those with major damage, one is a business, 17 are homes, and out of the minors, two are businesses and the other two are homes.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
koamnewsnow.com

CA: SOLANO COUNTY FLOOD CONCERN, EVACUATION WARNING

Roughly 1,600 people are placed under an evacuation warning in Solano County, CA as more rain could cause a lake to reach capacity. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy