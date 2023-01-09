Kliff Kingsbury firing reaction: NFL world sounds off on Arizona Cardinals' coaching 'con'
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts.
Did it ever.
Many indicated that it was a moment they knew would be coming since Arizona had hired the coach after he had been fired from Texas Tech, with one national radio host writing of Kingsbury's firing: "Thus ends one of the greatest cons in NFL history."
Ouch.
Others took a chance to get shots in at Kliff Kingsbury:
Some actually counted Kingsbury as a winner for getting fired:
One national sports host called the move "shocking":
Many rejoiced over the news of Kliff Kingsbury's firing:
What's your reaction to the Arizona Cardinals firing Kliff Kingsbury?
