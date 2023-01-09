ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kliff Kingsbury firing reaction: NFL world sounds off on Arizona Cardinals' coaching 'con'

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15M90Q_0k8lIin500

The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts.

Did it ever.

Many indicated that it was a moment they knew would be coming since Arizona had hired the coach after he had been fired from Texas Tech, with one national radio host writing of Kingsbury's firing: "Thus ends one of the greatest cons in NFL history."

Ouch.

Others took a chance to get shots in at Kliff Kingsbury:

Some actually counted Kingsbury as a winner for getting fired:

One national sports host called the move "shocking":

Many rejoiced over the news of Kliff Kingsbury's firing:

What's your reaction to the Arizona Cardinals firing Kliff Kingsbury?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement

Sean McVay has not decided if he will return to the Los Angeles Rams as head coach next season or not. However, he is serious about considering his future, and the Rams would be doing themselves a disservice if they did not give any thought to what they might do if McVay does walk. According... The post Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chicago Defender

Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State humiliates Oregon on its own floor, improves to 5-1 in Pac-12 play

EUGENE, Oregon — Last year the Oregon men's basketball team didn't make the postseason and Arizona State was largely to blame as the sub-.500 Sun Devils beat the Ducks not once, but twice, one of those in overtime in Eugene. The Sun Devils stepped into Matthew Knight Arena again on Thursday night and again the Sun Devils had Oregon's number. And not by a small margin either. ...
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason

David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Cardinals Request to Interview Ravens' Joe Hortiz

The Arizona Cardinals continue their search for their next general manager after Steve Keim officially stepped down from those duties after ten years in the position. After the news broke on Monday, Arizona has been fairly active in their attempts to request and coordinate interviews for the open position. Cardinals...
BALTIMORE, MD
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy