Prince Harry reveals Meghan, Kate’s fiery texts that caused tearful feud

Prince Harry revealed the fiery text messages sent between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle over the now-infamous bridesmaids dresses.

In his new memoir, “Spare,” out Jan. 10, the Duke of Sussex detailed the back-and-forth between his current wife and his sister-in-law over Princess Charlotte’s dress that was “not sufficient.”

“Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” Harry recalled the Princess of Wales texting Meghan about the dresses, which were made from measurements before a fitting. “She cried when she tried it on a home.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, then allegedly told Middleton, “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?”

Prince Harry recalled the text messages exchanged between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress. Getty Images

Rather than agree to alterations, Kate allegedly demanded that “all the dresses be remade” and said she even discussed the issue with her own wedding designer, who agreed with her.

To try and have Kate understand the stress she was under, Meghan allegedly asked Kate if she was aware of the drama surrounding her father, Thomas Markle.

“Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy” the Princess of Wales allegedly wrote. AFP via Getty Images

“Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father,” Harry recalled. “Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!”

“Yes, Kate, I know….” his fiancée allegedly replied.

The Duchess of Sussex, Harry wrote, responded explaining there was a tailor on standby. Getty Images

Prince Harry, 39, also claimed Kate, 41, was having “problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? It went back and forth.”

The renegade royal said his wife responded, “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.”

Kate, however, wanted the dress completely remade. AFP via Getty Images

“Fine,” Kate allegedly replied.

Harry said he came home to discover his wife sobbing “on the floor” of their home.

Meghan had simultaneously been dealing with drama involving her father, Thomas Markle. Getty Images

Harry’s summary of the ordeal expands on what Markle shared during the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021; while it was widely reported that Markle had made Middleton cry in the lead-up to their wedding, she revealed at the time, “the reverse happened.”

The palace told Page Six last week that they would not be commenting on any allegations in the book.