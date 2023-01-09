Read full article on original website
Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana
Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
How to Spend a Night in the Woods in the Middle of Montana Winter
Winter Camping Adventures for the Adventurous (And Slightly Crazy) Years ago, when taking an introduction to public speaking class in college, I chose “winter backpacking” as the topic for my informative speech. I got a “C” on that speech because I had too many uh’s and um’s and talked for twice as long as I was supposed to speak.
Famous Montana Royalty: Evil Knievel’s Son Robbie Dead at 60
So far 2023, is off to a rough start. We recently learned of the passing of one member of American royalty. Yesterday, it was announced that Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie passed away. Lisa Marie was just as big of a piece of Americana as her Dad. If Elvis was the King of Rock then Lisa Marie was his princess. Reports say Lisa Marie passed away at 54 due to cardiac arrest.
Dear Montana Travelers, Don’t Punish Everyone With Your Behavior
Over the past few weeks, I have done quite a bit of air travel, not only locally but internationally as well. We had some flight cancelations, like a lot of the country, and we were stranded for three extra days in London, England. We were weary travelers by the time we finally got home.
My Strange Conversation with an AI Chatbot About Montana
Living in the future is weird. Two years ago my blender didn't work, now it still doesn't but it can create art and talk to me. I'll take it, but what I really wanted was a strawberry-banana smoothie. For real though, it feels like AI tech is moving scary fast....
