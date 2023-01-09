Read full article on original website
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
The latest Russian ally to distance itself from Putin is Armenia, which has accused Russia of failing to help in its ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan.
Daily Beast
Russian Officials Throw a Tantrum After U.S. Diplomat Calls Putin ‘Small Man’
The U.S. ambassador to Hungary is the latest American official to earn the Kremlin’s ire over remarks he made last week publicly deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “small man” and “a holdover from a time that most of the world has tried to move beyond.”
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Russia's Warning To U.S.: Deescalate Or Face 'Consequences'
Russian official Alexander Darchiyev told Tass that the U.S. should "heed the voice of reason."
Putin's troops 'using piles of their dead comrades to shield them from Ukrainian bullets'
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said he witnessed the shocking scenes during a visit to Bakhmut in Donetsk in late December.
Iran threatens Zelenskyy over speech to Congress, claims it has provided no arms to Russia
Iran took a swing at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he accused Tehran of supplying drones to Russian in an address to the U.S. Congress.
U.S. Patriots for Ukraine Will Have Unimaginable Result: Russian Envoy
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said any U.S. or NATO personnel helping Ukrainians with the anti-aircraft system will be at risk.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
msn.com
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Washington Examiner
Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage
Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
Russian Envoy Says It May Seem U.S. 'Winning,' But New World Order Rising
"The Ukrainian crisis is becoming...a turning point in the history of international relations," Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told "Newsweek."
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
Business Insider
How Saudi Arabia's crown prince snubbed Biden repeatedly to forge ties with authoritarian China and Russia
In Riyadh in early December, China's President Xi Jinping met with Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, to announce a "new era" in relations between the countries. They touted sweeping new trade and energy deals, and alignment on issues ranging from the war in Yemen, to digital infrastructure and...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
1470 WMBD
Ukraine clinches U.S., German armoured vehicles, rejects Russian truce order
KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine dismissed as a trick a unilateral order by Russia for a 36-hour ceasefire starting on Friday and the leaders of the United States and Germany said they were sending armoured fighting vehicles in a boost for the Kyiv government. The U.S. weapons package, to...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Russians escaping Putin's war on Ukraine find a new home – and a moral dilemma
To avoid being conscripted to fight in Ukraine, many Russians flee their country for neighboring Georgia. While Russians' hosts receive them warily, Ukrainians ask: What have you done to help us?
Biden classified docs scandal widens, Dem senators who may consider retirement and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
