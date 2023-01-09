ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

Two school children struck by truck while in a crosswalk

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two school-aged children were reportedly hit by a truck while walking across the street in a crosswalk near 1700 South and 700 East on Friday morning. Police believe the children were crossing 1700 South in a crosswalk with the help of crossing guards,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Mad Scientist Visits Gearld Wright STEM Elementary

Mad scientists visited Gearld Wright STEM Elementary to celebrate the school’s official designation as a STEM school. Mad Scientist Visits Gearld Wright STEM Elementary. Mad scientists visited Gearld Wright STEM Elementary to celebrate the school’s official designation as a STEM school. Seniors in Barberton, Ohio, Strip Down To...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers

Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City …. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. Jan. 12,...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC 4

Utah Storms Helping Snowpack, Keeping Air Quality High

This year, a more active polar jet over the western states has allowed for more storms to roll into Utah...mixing out the bad air with passing fronts. Utah Storms Helping Snowpack, Keeping Air Quality …. This year, a more active polar jet over the western states has allowed for more...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

7 young horses believed to be stolen from Utah County property

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating seven young horses they believe were stolen from a property several weeks ago. According to a Facebook post from UCSO, the animals reside on a property along Tunnel Road, south...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app

KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: it’s relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money, and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection...
KEARNS, UT
ksl.com

2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

