FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
KSLTV
Granite School District police, students prepare for worst case scenario
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Granite School District Police spent all of Thursday preparing for worst case scenario in school classrooms, as they teamed up with West Valley City officers to train on how to take down an active shooter. Just under three dozen officers ran through scenario after...
KUTV
HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
KSLTV
School bus with women’s wrestling team shot at with pellet guns on I-15, shattering windows
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after someone used a pellet gun to shoot at a bus transporting a high school women’s wrestling team on Interstate 15. It happened as the bus traveled northbound on I-15 between Lindon and American Fork at approximately 9...
ABC 4
Two school children struck by truck while in a crosswalk
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two school-aged children were reportedly hit by a truck while walking across the street in a crosswalk near 1700 South and 700 East on Friday morning. Police believe the children were crossing 1700 South in a crosswalk with the help of crossing guards,...
ABC 4
Mad Scientist Visits Gearld Wright STEM Elementary
Mad scientists visited Gearld Wright STEM Elementary to celebrate the school's official designation as a STEM school.
BYU Newsnet
Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers
Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
ABC 4
Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved incident in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect is reportedly in critical condition after being involved in an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City, early Friday morning, Jan. 13. Just before 3:30 a.m., Salt Lake City police asked the community to avoid the area of 600 North and...
KUTV
Lockdown lifted after police confirm bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper Police on Monday confirmed a bomb threat was made against Corner Canyon High School. The school was briefly put on lockdown while authorities investigated. Initially, students were asked to stay inside their classrooms while police followed up on a message that "could be construed...
Arguments made in lawsuit between school district and family over softball field
A couple suing the Uintah School District over its softball field made their case in court on Wednesday.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
ABC 4
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal.
ABC 4
Utah Storms Helping Snowpack, Keeping Air Quality High
This year, a more active polar jet over the western states has allowed for more storms to roll into Utah...mixing out the bad air with passing fronts.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City School District looking at possible school closures
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District is beginning a process of seriously looking at closing elementary schools. This comes after a state audit found that enrollment was way down in the district. The state audit found that the district could better use taxpayer money by...
Children left in the cold, PCSD parents left wondering when school buses will arrive
As many parents of young children know, juggling different drop-off and pick-up schedules can be difficult even on normal days. Monday was not a normal day. The massive snowstorm made driving most anywhere in the Wasatch Back difficult. Jon Snavely has children at two Park City schools. For Snavely’s son,...
KSLTV
7 young horses believed to be stolen from Utah County property
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating seven young horses they believe were stolen from a property several weeks ago. According to a Facebook post from UCSO, the animals reside on a property along Tunnel Road, south...
Gephardt Daily
Davis County domestic violence incident turns into a structure fire
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire units were on the scene Wednesday night of a fire reportedly started as a result of a domestic violence incident. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at 1490 E. South Weber Drive, according to Davis County...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app
KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: it’s relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money, and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection...
ksl.com
2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
