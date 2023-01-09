For Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, her inaugural season in Charlottesville couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start. Inheriting a team that had won just five games in the previous two seasons, Coach Mox turned the program around in lightning-quick fashion, leading the Cavaliers to a 12-0 start and transforming the team culture in the process. Things were going smoother than anyone — probably even Coach Mox herself — could have imagined.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO