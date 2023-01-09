ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC Washington

Virginia Employment Commission Faces 96K Appeals Backlog

Nearly three years since the start of the pandemic, Virginia continues working to climb out of a mountain of problems associated with its unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims, including a massive backlog with appeals cases. But the head of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) said the agency has made a lot of headway.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

One day left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a unique license plate honoring women veterans in the state. The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 season authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
VIRGINIA STATE
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools

VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools. School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

AG Miyares secures six indictments for unemployment fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares secured six indictments Thursday for unemployment fraud through his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, according to his team. The unit announced its first indictments in September 2022. The list of those indicted can be found below:. · Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia Education Dept. seeking partners for summer food service program

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is looking for partners to participate in the Summer Food Service Program, in order to ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session. The program is designed to provide children from low-income families with meals that are nutritious and free of charge.

