NBC Washington
Virginia Employment Commission Faces 96K Appeals Backlog
Nearly three years since the start of the pandemic, Virginia continues working to climb out of a mountain of problems associated with its unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims, including a massive backlog with appeals cases. But the head of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) said the agency has made a lot of headway.
Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7
State Senate District 7 candidate Aaron Rouse (D) has declared victory in the district's special election Tuesday night, though the official results still have to be certified.
WSET
'Money back to taxpayers:' State Senators pinpoint the budget as a pressing issue in 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Senate is ramping things up with their first day of the new 2023 session and both sides of the aisle said there's a lot of work to be done starting on day one. Republican Senator Mark Peake, 22nd District, and Democrat Senator Creigh Deeds,...
One day left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate
VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a unique license plate honoring women veterans in the state. The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 season authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
WDBJ7.com
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
WSET
Youngkin fights for more tax cuts and to cut ties with California's electric vehicle plan
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Right outside his State Capitol office, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sat down with 7News WJLA-TV for an interview the day after his State of the Commonwealth address. The interview took place in the room where Youngkin signed his first executive orders last year during his...
Proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools
VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools. School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.
WDBJ7.com
AG Miyares secures six indictments for unemployment fraud
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares secured six indictments Thursday for unemployment fraud through his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, according to his team. The unit announced its first indictments in September 2022. The list of those indicted can be found below:. · Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one...
WSET
'Decisions were being made in secret:' Virginia Parole Board's plan to win back trust
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On day one in office, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 3 firing the previous Virginia Parole Board and requesting a review of the entire department. New Parole Board Chairman Chadwick Dotson released a 26-page report detailing his findings on January 9, 2023. "My job...
New Subvariant Likely to Take Over in Virginia, Says VCU Doc
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Virginia State Police: Background check missed red flags before killings
The Virginia State Police had previously - and repeatedly - said there were no red flags during Austin Lee Edwards' background investigation.
Opening of Virginia’s first free-standing casino delayed
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
WUSA
Transit workers strike in Virginia after being stripped of health benefits
Drivers, mechanics, and the rest of the key pieces of the public transportation system walked out. They said they won't work until the contractor meets their demands.
WSET
Virginia Education Dept. seeking partners for summer food service program
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is looking for partners to participate in the Summer Food Service Program, in order to ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session. The program is designed to provide children from low-income families with meals that are nutritious and free of charge.
College student celebrates Virginia lottery win: 'It feels unreal!'
Hunter Johnson said she screamed and jumped in the air when she learned she'd won $100,000 playing Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
6-year-old's backpack was searched prior to Virginia shooting
A school superintendent says the 6-year-old who shot his teacher was flagged as a potential threat and searched prior to the shooting. WAVY's Michelle Wolf report.Jan. 13, 2023.
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
