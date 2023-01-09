ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

WCJB

Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dontrell Jenkins (Santa Fe)

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -At Santa Fe High School, Dontrell Jenkins likes to pay it forward on the basketball court. Jenkins said, “When you work hard at something...you get a good result out of it, it means a lot to me.” maintaining my leadership on the team, making sure that my teammates have their confidence up, and making sure everyone is on the same page on the court.”
First Coast News

Jacksonville man expected to be OK after shot in the leg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is expected to recover after he was shot in the leg around 7:25 p.m. Monday. Police say he was shot in the 6400 block of Watergate Lane. Officers found the victim and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population

In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
Lauren Fox

4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company

An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
Action News Jax

Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
beckersasc.com

Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist tapped for Biomerica advisory board

Brian Lacy, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., has been appointed to Biomerica's scientific advisory board. Dr. Lacy's role on the biomedical company's board includes advising Biomerica on the commercialization of Biomerica InFoods Technology platform products such as its irritable bowel syndrome product, according to a Jan. 10 news release.
