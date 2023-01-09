Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
WCJB
Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
4 Jacksonville-area student athletes nominated to play in McDonald’s All American Game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four basketball athletes were nominated from the Jacksonville area for a chance to compete in the McDonald’s All American Games. 722 of the nation’s boys and girls were nominated by their high school coach, athletic director, principal or a member of the McDonald’s All American Games committee.
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dontrell Jenkins (Santa Fe)
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -At Santa Fe High School, Dontrell Jenkins likes to pay it forward on the basketball court. Jenkins said, “When you work hard at something...you get a good result out of it, it means a lot to me.” maintaining my leadership on the team, making sure that my teammates have their confidence up, and making sure everyone is on the same page on the court.”
'That Bar at The Arena' gets final approval for wraparound rooftop in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amid the Jaguar's success and the growing development in the downtown sports complex area, a popular bar for game days and concerts will soon have a new look. The Downtown Development Review Board gave final approval for a redesign of That Bar at The Arena including...
‘A great win for Jacksonville’: What’s next for Khan’s Four Seasons Hotel Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Through a Shipyards project led by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, there are high hopes that the Four Seasons Hotel project will bring new life downtown. On Tuesday night, the Jacksonville City Council approved an updated incentives package totaling nearly $130 million in public funding --...
'I frankly cannot win': Lakesha Burton will not be running for JSO sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lakesha Burton announced she will not be running for Jacksonville sheriff on Wednesday morning. "I frankly cannot win...I care deeply about this city and I care enough to move out of the way," Burton explained during a press conference. She called the move the "right thing to do".
News4Jax.com
Veteran News4JAX director who retired after 30-year career dies at 69
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Isaac “Hesley” Bostic Jr., a longtime WJXT-TV director, recently passed away at his home in Jacksonville. He was 69. Hesley, as his many friends called him, retired from Channel 4 in 2010 after a more than 30-year career at The Local Station. After this...
Foolio breaks into song in Jacksonville police interrogation room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio gave an impromptu performance while awaiting arrest in a police interrogation room following a 2022 traffic stop. The interrogation room video shows the artist, whose real name is Charles Jones, singing the R&B song “Dark Clouds” by St. Petersburg R&B/rap performer Rod Wave.
Jacksonville woman goes through 6 surgeries after being hit by SUV on the Mathews Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is asking for help with medical expenses after their loved one was injured in a crash on the Mathews Bridge last week. According to family members, 20-year-old Denay Jossey was changing a flat tire on the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle.
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man expected to be OK after shot in the leg
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is expected to recover after he was shot in the leg around 7:25 p.m. Monday. Police say he was shot in the 6400 block of Watergate Lane. Officers found the victim and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population
In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
Video | 'Do you recognize the shooter?': Ksoo's father identifies him as Lil Buck's killer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new video of Abdul Robinson Sr., father of Jacksonville rapper Ksoo (real name Hakeem Robinson), shows the moment he identifies his son as the killer in a video of the first-degree murder of Charles McCormick. McCormick, known as Lil Buck, was killed in January 2020.
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
‘The most coveted endorsement in the city’: Daniel Davis gets endorsed by Jacksonville FOP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coveted endorsement from the Jacksonville chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has gone to Republican mayoral candidate Daniel Davis. The endorsement is a major pick up for the Davis campaign after failing to lock in the endorsement from the firefighters’ union last week.
JFRD: Three children critically injured in crash on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three children are in critical condition after a traffic crash near Maxville on the Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Maxville-MacClenny Road around 5:22 p.m. and involved a sedan vs. pickup truck. The SUV was traveling...
Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
Disagreement over existence of Heaven, Hell leads to shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details have been released following a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood this past weekend. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Melson Avenue regarding a person shot. An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect,...
niceville.com
“Off the books” payroll leads to prison for owners of Jacksonville construction firms
FLORIDA – The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard this...
beckersasc.com
Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist tapped for Biomerica advisory board
Brian Lacy, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., has been appointed to Biomerica's scientific advisory board. Dr. Lacy's role on the biomedical company's board includes advising Biomerica on the commercialization of Biomerica InFoods Technology platform products such as its irritable bowel syndrome product, according to a Jan. 10 news release.
