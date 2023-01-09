Read full article on original website
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Southside Community Center provides a plethora of essential afterschool and preteen programming to hundreds of families every week, plus monthly community meals, a food pantry and ready-to-take fresh, free meals for community members on the streets among other programming. They hope to expand that with a recently approved influx of funding that will help improve the center’s cooking area.
ITHACA, N.Y.—Four civic organizations representing Ithaca’s Black community gathered in a sideroom of the Fraternal Order of the Eagle on Sunday. It was late afternoon, and spirits were high. It wouldn’t be long before a small but meaningful ceremony of recognition would begin. Representatives of the Forest...
This is a community announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Greater Ithaca Activities Center will be hosting its Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration on January 14, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Beverly J. Martin School (BJM) Gymnasium (302 W. Buffalo St., Ithaca – Albany St. Entrance). This year’s celebration will feature keynote speaker NYS Senate member Lea Webb, a special message from NYS Attorney General Letitia James, several educational workshops to choose from, special performances, and a luncheon. Childcare will be provided (ages 4+).
ITHACA, N.Y.—After seemingly months of 70% sale signs in the windows, it was announced that the Ithaca Bed Bath & Beyond store will be closing permanently, as part of a nationwide reduction in stores that will impact eight locations in New York, including the Ithaca location at 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway along Route 13.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s featured on space probes billions of miles away as the image of a “modern highway”. but the city of Ithaca would prefer local residents give their thoughts on plans for updating Route 13 at a meeting next week. The City of Ithaca Engineering Office...
Residents, cats, bearded dragons safe after fire on Hancock Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in the 300 block of Hancock Street Tuesday night, leaving some damage to the house but all occupants safe. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, finding plenty of smoke but unable to locate the actual fire. After opening some of the house’s walls and ceilings, firefighters were able to determine where the fire was and put it out.
Seven Of Jazz Lounge officially opens doors in former Lot 10 space
ITHACA, N.Y.—The former Lot 10 building on South Cayuga Street sat empty for months during the COVID-19 pandemic, its iconic neon logo dark and its long windows covered in cardboard paper. Even after The Upstairs bar and venue opened in the upper floor of the building, the ground floor has still sat deserted — until this week.
Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library
ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
