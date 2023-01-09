Read full article on original website
Teen hospitalized after Radio Road hit-and-run in Collier County
A teen was seriously injured in a Friday morning hit-and-run crash on Radio Road in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old bicyclist from Naples was traveling east in the pedestrian crosswalk area located near the Mobil gas station at 5680 Radio Road when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to NCH North in serious condition.
Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist seriously injured in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Crash investigators are looking for a driver who seriously injured a bicyclist Friday morning in Collier County. The man was riding eastbound in the designated pedestrian crosswalk area near 5680 Radio Road when a driver crashed into him. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office,...
Human remains discovered in Fort Myers Beach mangroves identified
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The human remains found Tuesday, January 11, deep in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach have been identified as 82-year-old Ilonka Knes through dental records. On October 7, a well-being check was called in for Knes. Lee County deputies, as well as partners from...
Unidentified body found on missing Fort Myers Beach man’s sunken boat
On Friday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office dive teams found a sunken boat belonging to a missing man and a body onboard. The dive team located the sunken sailboat ‘Good Girl’ in Matanzas Pass and say they are actively recovering it. The sheriff’s office says a body was...
Naples woman… out on bond… arrested again on drug charges
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples woman who was out on bond was arrested again on drug charges after a traffic stop. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Rebecca Resnick, 39, was arrested Thursday night after deputies found methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics in her possession.
Human remains found on Fort Myers Beach aren’t from the man missing since Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The human remains that were found in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach aren’t those of a man that’s been missing since Hurricane Ian hit the island more than 100 days ago. James ‘Denny’ Hurst rode out the storm on his sailboat...
Man arrested for tampering with evidence and fraud after getaway from shooting at East Naples Waffle House
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — An Estero man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a Waffle House, which happened on New Year’s Day. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Derrick Peart, 22, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. CCSO said Peart got...
Collier County man charged with killing endangered birds
A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged for killing five Black Skimmers which are endangered birds native to Florida.
Remains found in Fort Myers Beach identified as woman missing after Ian
On Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains found in a Fort Myers Beach mangrove were identified as those of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes. Knes’ remains were discovered Tuesday near Fort Myers Beach Town Hall. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference that she was identified via her dental records.
Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers hotel
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are searching for a missing endangered woman believed to be with a wanted man. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Melissa Collins, 41, was last seen on Jan. 9 around 10 PM. Collins is described as 5’1″, 100 lbs,...
Recklessly Driven Beach ATV Kills Five Skimmers
A Press Release from the Marco Island Police Department stated that “on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 1:21PM, Marco Island Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. It was reported a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless...
Fort Myers Beach woman charged with murder of unidentified man
A Fort Myers Beach woman was arrested last month after detectives found probable cause connecting her to the death of an unidentified male.
Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase
An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
Man leads deputies on high-speed chase after attempted bank robbery in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is now behind bars following an attempted bank robbery in Cape Coral, which led to a high-speed police chase that ended on I-75. Cape Coral police responded to a call regarding an alleged robbery at Bank of America, located at 2536 Skyline Boulevard, Wednesday, January 11.
Drunk Collier County man arrested for throwing beer on 5-month-old baby
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– 911 calls detail the aftermath of a man who was seen throwing a beer on a five-month-old baby. “Unbelievable,” the called exclaimed to the 911 operator. “The child was doing nothing wrong. She was scared and started crying.”. Witnesses at Vergina’s Italian Restaurant on...
Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers
Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
Family remembers Fort Myers Beach couple lost to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — September 28, 2022, is a day we all will never forget. It’s for sure a day Carol Lilic will always remember. Carol Lilic called her brother Robert Knes and her sister-in-law Ilonka Knes at their Fort Myers Beach home, but no one answered.
Duo caught on camera during attempted theft at Fort Myers Home Depot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the pair who attempted to steal several items from a Fort Myers Home Depot. The man and woman both entered the store, located at 3402 Forum Boulevard, on Wednesday, January 4. They began selecting several items and placed them in the shopping cart.
LCSO, Cape PD conducting joint investigation on I-75
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic continues to be affected on I-75 near Alico Road after a high-speed chase has turned into a joint investigation. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Cape Coral Police Department are on scene. Florida Highway Patrol is assisting. Drivers are asked to seek...
Authorities continue search for killer in 2002 Fort Myers cold case
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are asking the public to help gather information on a man’s homicide over 20 years ago in Fort Myers. Lee County deputies responded to the area of Markland Avenue and Diego Street on January 8, 2002, regarding a death investigation. Upon arrival, Harrison...
