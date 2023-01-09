ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport announces next phase of water meter replacement project

By Slater Teague
WJHL
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport is set to replace another 10,000 water meters over the next six months.

According to the city, Maryland-based contractor EnvoCore will install the meters.

Work will begin in Colonial Heights before moving to the Sullivan Gardens, Meadowview, Fordtown Road, and Lynn Garden communities.

According to the city, residents may notice trucks bearing the EnvoCore logo. Contractors will place information door hangers at homes receiving new meters.

This latest phase of the city’s water meter replacement project is expected to cost around $2.3 million. The project’s total cost is an estimated $4.8 million.

The city began replacing water meters in the spring of 2021 because the batteries in the meters, which allow them to be read remotely, started to fail earlier than expected. So far, more than 17,000 of the city’s 39,000 meters have been replaced . The city hopes to have all the old meters replaced within the next couple of years.

