cbs17
Slim snow chance early Saturday in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a small window late tonight through the early morning hours of Saturday when a small amount of moisture and cold air may bring light rain and snow to central North Carolina. If you want to see the snow, you’ll need to either stay...
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
WXII 12
Real-time updates: Strong storms moving through North Carolina
7:00 p.m. - Be alert for damaging wind gusts as a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for several counties. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
WOOD
45 Tornadoes! At Least 6 Fatalities
At least 45 tornadoes were reported on Thursday (a few of these are probably duplicate sightings of the same tornado. At 3:40 am Friday, the Storm Prediction Center lists 33 tornadoes in Alabama, 8 in Georgia (including one on the south side of Atlanta) and 4 in Kentucky. Six fatalities...
WSAZ
Severe Weather Alert Day | Two-day stretch of dynamic weather
(WSAZ) - The morning dawned with many of our western counties feeding on a warm southerly inflow with temperatures already in the 50s. The eastern mountain counties were still as cool as the upper 30s, but that was soon to change. Showers and storms have already moved in during the morning hours, both a sign of the instability to come but oddly enough, also ‘steam release’ that will help use up the storm energy in the air prior to the arrival of a notable storm front closer to midday and beyond. Areas this morning that see sunshine and experience warmer air may well consider themselves lucky to have such ‘pleasant’ weather in January, but these are the places about which we’re most concerned. These regions, particularly the southern coalfields counties of KY and WV, will have a lot more storm energy available in the air to be used when the storm lines roll through. The risk for severe weather is real -- and even though it is low, the chances for gusty winds, hail, and even a tornado is not zero. Please be sure to stay on-top of the latest weather (a great way to do this is through the use of our free Weather App). These storms will be passing through this afternoon, and then tonight the winds wrap around the northwest, driving in colder air with which will stay the weekend.
cardinalnews.org
Most widespread snowfall of season arrives Friday, but only for Southwest Virginia west of Interstate 77
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The bar is low, but our region’s most widespread snowfall thus far in the 2022-23 winter season is expected Friday into early Saturday, though two-thirds or more of the Cardinal News coverage area probably won’t see a flake.
wjhl.com
Partly cloudy and cold tonight, sun and clouds and mild Wednesday
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a cold low temperature of 34 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with an afternoon high near 58 degrees. We keep cloudy skies Wednesday night with a low of 43 degrees. Thursday will be cloudy, breezy...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Snow at times Friday
Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN and Southern KY will see them.
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. The tornadoes touched down in Spalding and Troup/Meriwether counties. An initial report of a tornado in DeKalb County was...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
fox35orlando.com
Cold front to bring rain and storms, temperatures in the 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Clear skies on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonal low-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected. BEACHES:. Waking up to patchy fog in southern Brevard County. Skies...
KRQE News 13
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
wcluradio.com
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
Strong storms leave destructive path across North Georgia
Severe weather is moving through Georgia, potentially bringing damaging winds to parts of metro Atlanta. Warm, humid air will stream into the Southeast, providing fuel for a line of thunderstorms that will march through Alabama into Georgia Thursday afternoon. Track the storms with our interactive radar below. Timing Out the...
weisradio.com
TORNADO WATCH Issued for Northern Half of Alabama, Northwest Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 33 Alabama counties, including the WEIS coverage area, as well as parts of Mississippi and Tennessee until 1 PM CST today. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 17 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 655 AM CST THU JAN 12...
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
