ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kenergy announces new president and CEO

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wu0GM_0k8lGQCz00

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kenergy Board of Directors has announced Timothy Lindahl as its next President and CEO.

Officials say Lindahl succeeds Jeff Hohn who has been President and CEO at the cooperative since 2015. Hohn will be retiring in March, and Lindahl will begin his new role on March 13.

Kenergy warns about phone scams

“Tim has more than 28 years of experience in executive management in the agricultural, information technology and energy industries, and for more than 15 years has worked at rural electric cooperatives,” Billy Reid, Kenergy Board Chairman said. “He also served on the board of directors at a rural electric cooperative for a year. He believes wholeheartedly in this business model and understands the important relationship between a cooperative and its member-owners. The Kenergy board is confident in Tim’s experience and leadership abilities.”

The news release says Lindahl was once a co-founder and led a technology group dedicated to bringing technology and telecommunications to rural areas from 1995-2005.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Senator Todd Young visits the Tri-State

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Todd Young will be in the Tri-State today to attend a roundtable discussion with the Gibson County Chamber in Princeton, where he will provide updates on several issues facing Hoosiers. The event is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. at Dick Clark’s Family Restaurant on Prince Street. Before he makes makes […]
PRINCETON, IN
wvxu.org

NKY school board joins lawsuit against surrounding charter schools

The non-profit organization Council for Better Education filed a lawsuit Friday against the Kentucky Board of Education in an attempt to overturn a state law that would fund two pilot charter school programs in Louisville and Northern Kentucky. The lawsuit states the Kentucky General Assembly's House Bill 9 violates the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Center Square

Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders

(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans. The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month. First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Holcomb delivers State of the State address

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Governor Eric Holcomb delivered his 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly Tuesday evening. “Ladies and gentleman, the state of our state is strong and about to get stronger,” Gov. Holcomb said as he gave high praises to the Hoosier State. The governor laid out three set of goals that he intends […]
INDIANA STATE
wvxu.org

Here's who's running for Kentucky governor in 2023

The deadline has passed for candidates to get into Kentucky’s race for governor this year. Now voters have a clear picture of who’s trying to topple the incumbent, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The list includes 12 Republican candidates, ranging from current statewide officials like Attorney General Daniel Cameron...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Town Was Named America’s ‘Most Friendly’ Small Town 5 Times

Kentuckians are known for their true southern hospitality through and through. One very special Kentucky town has been named friendliest five years in a row. Angel here and I'll be totally honest I've lived in a lot of places in my life but Kentucky is by far the most welcoming. In our home growing up, you said yes ma'am, no ma'am, thank you, and please. If I was ever to say "What" to my mother and was in distance she might pop me in the mouth or on the butt. It was considered disrespectful to answer in that way.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

What you need to know about next month's Special Election in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — In just over a month, residents in Kentucky's Senate District 19 will be asked to cast their votes for new representation in Frankfort. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Special Election on Feb. 21. What's the special election for?. When now-Congressman Morgan McGarvey...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky woman crowned Miss Earth USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new reigning Miss Earth USA hails from Kentucky. Danielle Mullins, 25, graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in public relations. Mullins was crowned at this years pageant in Orlando, Florida. Known as "Beauties for a Cause," Miss Earth empowers women through community leadership...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy