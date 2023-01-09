ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Wells running for more than one reason!

Some run to win, some run to qualify for more races, most run for a reason. Lisa Wells has many. The 55 year old mother of 2 got into running marathons 10 years ago when she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. It was a wake up call for Lisa.

"It can be scary. Instead of allowing it to take over my life, I'm doing everything possible to combat it."

Running is a big part of Lisa's life now. She joined a group, "Black Girls Run" that keeps her inspired and accountable. "It's a wonderful group we travel together, we do other things together, we encourage each other, it's a real sisterhood."

When Lisa hits the streets for Houston's Aramco Half Marathon she'll run with her mother Patricia Ann Smith in her heart. Her mother was just 51 when she died after a battle with lymphoma. "I keep her in my heart. I envision her running next to me, she's always there with me.

Lisa running for her Mom, for her health and for other MS survivors. "My Mom always told me there is nothing that you can not do."

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

