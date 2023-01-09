CPD: One person shot in chest during carjacking near Alpine Drive and Regatta Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – According to the Columbus Police Department, a person was shot in the chest during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Drive and Regatta Court.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the carjacking suspect or the injured person

According to the police the injured person was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, and the person’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and online as more details become available.

