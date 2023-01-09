ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

CPD: One person shot in chest during carjacking near Alpine Drive and Regatta Court

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWn3K_0k8lGErV00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – According to the Columbus Police Department, a person was shot in the chest during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Drive and Regatta Court.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the carjacking suspect or the injured person

According to the police the injured person was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, and the person’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and online as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

MCSO capture suspect wanted in New York City for Murder

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit collaborated with the United States Marshals Service and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to apprehend a wanted individual residing in Muscogee County. According to MCSO, Dayshawn Vaughns was wanted by NYPD for Murder. MCSO investigators, […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police Department receives $10,000 from the Flint Energies Foundation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In December, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) received $10,000 in grant funds from the Flint Energies Foundation, a nonprofit organization associated with Flint Energies, a not-for-profit electric cooperative. CPD recently made a post on social media about the funds. Marian McLemore, vice president of cooperative communications at Flint Energies, said the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

PSA: LPD warns about contractor scams after severe weather wreaks havoc in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is warning LaGrange citizens to be vigilant and avoid becoming victims of contractor scams. Severe weather on Thursday left numerous citizens with the responsibility of having their homes and residencies repaired. During the process of renovating, the police department is warning LaGrange citizens to research contractors’ […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Eufaula police arrest three suspects following firearm assault

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Eufaula police arrested three suspects in possible connection to a firearm assault. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, a 39-year-old was assaulted and shot at an apartment on South Randolph Avenue. The following suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree assault: The three suspects are waiting for their bond hearings. Police say additional […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alleged kidnapper and cab driver go 200 miles outside of Columbus, defense calls the case a ‘misunderstanding’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police say a female cab driver was kidnapped in broad daylight on New Year’s Day. Her alleged kidnapper, later identified as Saiveon Small, made his first appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court this morning. According to police testimony given by Detective Christy Edenfield today, Small kidnapped the driver as he held […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Mother and 4-year-old son found safe

UPDATE 1/12/23 11:39 a.m.: Olivia Landrum and Quavion Landrum were both found safe, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a mother with her 4-year-old son last seen Wednesday morning. Olivia Landrum, 32, and Quavion Landrum, 4, went missing from the 500 block of Brown […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika police continue search for man last seen in late 2022

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department continues to search for a man missing since mid-November of last year. Jimmie Roy Smith, 68, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19, 2022, near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. According to police, Smith was staying at a hotel on […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police rule shooting death of Mackery Strong accidental, raise questions about gun that discharged after hitting floor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of 34-year-old Mackery Strong on Dec. 30. Columbus Police – according to police reports obtained by WRBL under Georgia’s Open Records Act – have closed the case and ruled the death an accidental shooting. But there’s a twist. According to a police report, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC: Road closure on U.S. Highway 280 East

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — U.S. Highway 280 East is facing road closures in the midst of weather aware conditions. According to the Opelika Police Department, all lanes of traffic are closed on Columbus Parkway between North Uniroyal Road and Betty’s Lane. Police say crews are working to clear trees and downed utility lines in the […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

LIST: Local schools releasing early due to weather aware conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are letting out early in the face of weather aware conditions. Take a look below at which schools will depart ahead of schedule on Thursday, Jan. 12. Muscogee County School District: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Dominion Children’s Academy Pinehurst Christian School Hallie […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Statewide convention brings nearly 800 people to the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly 800 Georgians are spending their week getting to know the Fountain City. The Georgia Association of Realtors (GAR) chose to host their 2023 Inaugural Convention in Columbus. Local realtor and new GAR President Lisa Scully says she is proud to showcase her city. “Bringing the state to my hometown we will […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy