Rising ocean heat is another troubling sign of climate change
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023
Saying goodbye to the trade winds for a short period of time. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023. Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM HST. |. Light...
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
‘Perfect storm’ of drought and infestations leave Kona coffee farms reeling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - They’re calling it “farmageddon.”. Kona coffee farmers are grappling with crop loss on a scale they’re never seen ― and some are facing closure. “It was really the worst case scenario for our growers,” said Suzanne Shriner, CEO of Lions Gate Farms and...
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
DOH confirms presence of Kraken variant in Hawaii through wastewater testing
Economists say many other factors are at play in keeping food prices high.
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
Banyan Tree Wasp Infestation Highlights Urban Decay In Hilo Waterfront
HILO, Hawaii Island — An iconic section of Hawaii island is slowly dying and with it, an important piece of the state’s history. Invasive wasps coupled with government bureaucracy and complex social ills have contributed to the degeneration of Banyan Drive, one of Hawaii’s most famous roadways.
Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year
HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save...
As big swell continues, Ocean Safety urging caution after dozens of rescues on north, west shores
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. For the first time in nearly three years, inflation has fallen on a monthly basis.
1/12/1935: Earhart’s First Hawaii Solo Flight
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, iconic aviator Amelia Earhart became the first person to fly solo between Hawaii and the US mainland in 1935. Using her trusty Lockheed 5C Vega aircraft, she departed Honolulu’s Wheeler Field just before 17:00 local time, bound for Oakland, California. The 2,408-mile crossing...
Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trades will turn southeasterly by late Thursday giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands through Saturday. Other than a couple isolated showers over windward Big Island this evening, no rain is expected during this time. A brief...
Green to announce Air Force return of over 360 acres of land on Molokai to DHHL
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is expected to announce that the Air Force will hand over more than 363 acres of land on Molokai to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The announcement is slated for 1 p.m. Friday. It will be livestreamed on HNN’s digital platforms. This...
5 years ago today, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into a panic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly five years ago on Friday, Hawaii residents and visitors woke up to a terrifying emergency alert on their cell phones that sent a wave of panic across the state. The message warned of a ballistic missile heading for Hawaii. It read, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO...
A loaf of bread for $10.99? Inflation might be easing but sticker shock is still real
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation might be easing, but anyone who has gone grocery shopping lately knows prices for common staples are still high ― especially on the neighbor islands. At a KTA Superstore in Hilo, for example, the price for a loaf of bread recently was $10.99. And that...
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
Homeowners say their makeshift fences are meant to protect vegetation to stop beach erosion. In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks. Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents.
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 13, 2023)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year.
Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance
Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands.
Growing concerns about severe erosion in Hauula
Homeowners say their makeshift fences are meant to protect vegetation to stop beach erosion. In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks. Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents.
