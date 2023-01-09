Read full article on original website
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
WSET
Congressman hopes new House committee assignments will bolster different GOP voices
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Florida congressman says the new GOP-led house is committed to holding the federal government accountable, curtailing reckless spending and uprooting government waste, fraud and abuse. Rep. Byron Donalds joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Wednesday morning. Donalds first spoke about the Federal Aviation Administration...
WSET
Crenshaw loses bid to lead powerful House committee after calling GOP colleagues 'terrorists'
WASHINGTON (TND) — Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., beat out Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, this week to become the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee. In the lead-up to the new Congress’s decision about who would be the next heads of various GOP-led House committees, Crenshaw insisted his past military service and position as a border state lawmaker made him “uniquely positioned” to lead the influential committee.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
WSET
Republican House shifting tech focus from antitrust to censorship, more investigations
WASHINGTON (TND) — A new Republican majority in the House is already setting their sights on Big Tech and social media companies with plans for hearings and investigations into their decisions on content moderation in a change from the antitrust focus during the last Congress. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
WSET
AOC heckled after linking gas stoves to brain damage while defending proposed ban
WASHINGTON (TND) — After trying to defend a proposed federal ban on gas stoves, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is facing some heat from online critics and hecklers. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is pondering a ban on gas stoves, as some consider them to be "a hidden hazard."
