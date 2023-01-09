Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Lamar Jackson gets concerning news vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens have been without quarterback Lamar Jackson since Dec. 4th, when he suffered a knee injury. The Ravens, however, are hoping to get Jackson back into the fold before playing their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the NFL Playoff Wild Card Round on Sunday. Jackson, for...
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Bengals Fans
The Baltimore Ravens have the best road Wild Card record in NFL history. The franchise, which travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, is 6-0 in Wild Card games on the road. The next best record of this kind is the Los Angeles Chargers at 3-0. The Ravens have quite a bit to ...
Why Ravens pose several challenges for Bengals with or without Lamar Jackson
All signs point to the Baltimore Ravens being without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. The Bengals were a 7.5-point favorite, but the line was pulled from the board Thursday after Jackson was again out of practice. Cincinnati certainly will be picked by most pundits to win the game and deserves that respect as it has more stars on offense than Baltimore.But this game has all the makings to be a dog fight and the Bengals will need to bring their best game to win. By no means should fans view this game as an easy win for Cincinnati. The Ravens want nothing more than to upset the Bengals and spoil their season.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to promising Baltimore Ravens news
The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend. And while most teams would certainly prefer to be playing at home in the playoffs, one stat suggests that this might not be exactly true about the Ravens, who are actually particularly dominant on the road in the Wild Card round.
Zac Taylor Reveals Why Tee Higgins Missed Practice Today
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was not available for practice on Wednesday. Head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is sick and started feeling unwell on Tuesday, per team insider Laurel Pfahler. Higgins is the Bengals' No. 2 wide receiver option behind Ja'Marr Chase. Through 16 games this ...
Ja’Marr Chase has warning for Ravens ahead of playoff rematch
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will meet for a second consecutive week, following their Week 18 meeting with a clash in the AFC wild-card round. The first meeting apparently left a bad taste in one Bengals star’s mouth, and he is looking forward to the repeat. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said Wednesday that the... The post Ja’Marr Chase has warning for Ravens ahead of playoff rematch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (concussion) not listed on Ravens' Wild Card injury report
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (concussion) is available for Sunday's Wild Card contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. After Edwards cleared concussion protocol and participated in limited and full practices on Thursday and Friday, Baltimore's running back will be available against his division rivals. In a matchup versus a Bengals'...
Here’s who the Chiefs could play next week — and who they should want to play
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
Horrible Baltimore Ravens situation revealed
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for a showdown with the AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, and even though history is on their side in this matchup, things are not looking too good for the team at the quarterback position. It was reported that star quarterback Lamar Jackson is facing “an uphill Read more... The post Horrible Baltimore Ravens situation revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'Sunday Night Football' producer: Cris Collinsworth's Bengals history may be showcased
Rob Hyland, who just completed his first NFL regular season as coordinating producer of NBC's "Sunday Night Football," will produce Cincinnati's AFC Wild Card Round game against Baltimore on Sunday night. Not including last year's Super Bowl, it will be the fifth Bengals' playoff game presented by NBC Sports since...
Ravens release first injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the third time in the 2022-2023 season, this time for all the marbles. The two teams will face off in the first weekend of the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend in a contest that’s sure to have plenty of fireworks.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) questionable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Stewart continues to deal with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against New Orleans. Stewart's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Bills list Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's Wild Card contest versus Miami
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins. After two missed practices on Thursday and Friday, McKenzie's Wild Card availability is currently in limbo. Expect Cole Beasley and Khalil Shakir to see more targets versus a Miami defense allowing 27.5 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if McKenzie is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas (ankle, quad) questionable for Wild Card
Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle, quad) is questionable for Saturday's Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas is dealing with ankle and quad injuries and is questionable to face the 49ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to handle 3.1 carries and catch 1.5 passes. Kenneth Walker (ankle) is available.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (back) ruled out for Chargers' Wild Card matchup
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) has been ruled out for the Wild Card Round on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams has been diagnosed with a back fracture and is expected to miss 2-3 weeks. Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter will be more involved on Saturday in a plus matchup versus a porous Jaguars' secondary. Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler will also have more targets available.
Lamar Jackson status update revealed ahead of NFL Playoffs
Lamar Jackson continues to miss significant time as his Baltimore Ravens ready for Super Wild Card Weekend. And unfortunately, it’s looking doubtful that the 2020 NFL MVP will suit up for the festivities. Jackson sustained a PCL sprain in Week 13. The injury beleaguered him ever since, as he hasn’t seen the field at all. Read more... The post Lamar Jackson status update revealed ahead of NFL Playoffs appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Miami's Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) questionable for Sunday's Wild Card contest
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) is questionable to play in Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Bridgewater's playoff status is currently in the air after the veteran logged three limited sessions. Expect the 30-year old to play a backup role versus a Buffalo team giving up 14.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if he is active on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (thumb) ruled out for Miami's Wild Card matchup
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) will not play in Sunday's Wild Card playoff contest against the Buffalo Bills. Mostert will not be available after Miami's running back missed all three of their practices with a thumb injury. Expect Jeff Wilson to play a feature role versus a Buffalo defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
