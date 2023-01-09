Read full article on original website
The Fabelmans' Long Journey To Becoming Another Steven Spielberg Classic
Steven Spielberg's 2022 semi-autobiographical drama "The Fabelmans" might not have been as widely seen in theaters as his previous films (via The Numbers), but those who have seen it have generally loved it. This extremely well-reviewed movie has been picking up awards since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival — where it won the People's Choice Award — and has gone on to win both best motion picture (drama) and best director at the Golden Globes. Its status as yet another classic from America's most beloved populist auteur seems to be all but assured already.
Devotion Actor Glen Powell Had A Rough Time Bringing The Film Together
Glen Powell is an actor who has put in the time and work necessary to earn his place as a performer in the competitive entertainment industry. Like many actors, Powell began his career with bit parts in smaller films and gradually worked his way up to landing bigger, higher-profile roles over the years.
Nic Cage Said His Hero Is Elvis Aka His Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Father
Nicolas Cage is a true Hollywood original, standing out as one of the most unique stars to ever grace the silver screen. Born into the Coppola family — the one that includes the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sophia Coppola, and Talia Shire, among other well-known names in the film world — Cage made it his mission early on not to rely on his family connections to make it as an actor. While this plan certainly could've blown up in his face, it didn't, as he's now recognized as a pop culture legend the world over.
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe Win For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marks Major Firsts For The MCU
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gave the MCU a much-needed bang to close out last year. The emotional sequel had the immense challenges of continuing the series without late actor Chadwick Boseman and equaling its predecessor's success. Fortunately, "Wakanda Forever" may have just accomplished those feats and then some. Many critics praised the film's emotional and artistic vision from director Ryan Coogler. But the performances of some of the film's cast grabbed a lot of buzz-worthy attention, especially Angela Bassett.
Who Is Shelly Miscavige? The 2023 Golden Globes Most Brutal Dig Explained
The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone. Many of 2022's greatest pop culture hits received recognition throughout the show, but the biggest draw of the night for many was hearing various entertainment personalities talk on stage. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show, livening up the proceedings with humorous anecdotes and lighthearted pokes at the film and TV industry. But while most of Carmichael's jokes throughout the show landed without a hitch, there was one particularly edgy bit that ended up shocking both attendees and viewers of the awards show.
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo
In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
James Gunn Shoots Down The Skinny Superman Rumor
James Gunn is back to shooting down more rumors spreading about the upcoming slate of DC films. Ever since Gunn, along with producer Peter Safran, took over the role of overseeing DC Studios, he has been fielding questions left and right about what's to come from eager and excited fans. While Gunn does intend on unveiling the initial part of his plan for the first round of movies made under his watch, he hasn't stated anything yet.
Anna Kendrick's Directorial Debut Taught Her How To Read When People Were Lying About The Budget
For actors who have spent their whole career portraying characters in front of the camera, stepping behind it must be one of the most eye-opening transitions there could be in the industry. For Anna Kendrick, who is making her directorial debut in 2023 (via EW), she's getting to experience this enlightening change, firsthand.
Angelina Jolie's Worst Thriller From 1995 Is Still Worth Checking Out
Over the past 30 years, Angelina Jolie has climbed the ranks to become one of the top names in Hollywood. She's the face of iconic films like "Maleficent," "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and "Girl, Interrupted," and has numerous Academy Awards, Golden Globes and other accolades under her belt (via IMDB).
The Office's Jenna Fischer Finally Reveals What Goldenface Said To Pam In Threat Level Midnight
It's amazing how "The Office" has remained a crucial part of the zeitgeist despite going off the air in 2013. It's been 10 years since fans said goodbye to the show, but thanks to streaming services and a broader cultural discussion, people haven't been able to let go of the iconic sitcom. Of course, the series' relevance is also aided by podcasts devoted to dissecting the show, and one of the most popular of these is "Office Ladies," hosted by two stars of the show — Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.
Thelma & Louise... The Musical! Coming Soon?
If you're of a certain age, there's no doubt that you will be well aware of "Thelma & Louise." The 1991 drama starred Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in the titular roles as a pair of disenchanted women who end up fleeing from law enforcement to Mexico after murdering an attempted rapist.
The Evolution Of Kyle Edward Ball's Skinamarink From YouTube Comments To Feature Film
Every so often, a horror film will capture the interest of social media, inspiring people to seek it out, almost creating a mythos behind it before it's even been released. That's what's happened with the newest horror flick to inspire nightmares in 2023 — "Skinamarink." A month ago, Shudder...
Nicolas Cage Shockingly Admits That He's Never Seen Either True Grit Film - Exclusive
The Western is one of cinema's most revered genres, defined by the work of such screen giants as Gary Cooper, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Not surprisingly, among the most beloved films in the genre are Cooper's "High Noon," Eastwood's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and Wayne's "True Grit" — a story made even more legendary with its remake by filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges.
Cate Blanchett Talks Evolving LGBTQ Representation From Carol To Tár
Cate Blanchett has become an absolute icon over the course of her career. Though the Australian actor has been actively working since the early '90s (via IMDb), it wasn't until she landed the role of Galadriel in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy that she broke into the mainstream.
Sigourney Weaver Says Her Working Girl Character Would Definitely Be Into Crypto These Days
Sigourney Weaver has been busy the last few years, starring in "Avatar: The Way of Water" and appearing in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." However, the Golden Globe-winning actress is a veteran in the industry, so keeping busy isn't anything new for her. Weaver got her start in the industry in the late...
How Pan's Labyrinth's Central Character Arc Inspired Guillermo Del Toro's Vision For Pinocchio
Many critics and fans praise filmmaker Guillermo del Toro for his incredible ability to bring fantastical worlds to life on the big screen. Whether with the Academy-award-winning "The Shape of Water" or the Kaiju-spectacle "Pacific Rim," del Toro is a master at consistently wowing audiences with his unique vision for filmmaking. Recently del Toro's talents focused on the world of stop-motion animation with his version of "Pinocchio." The film premiered on Netflix last November and has long been a dream project for del Toro. And although many are familiar with the story of a wooden boy who wished to become real, del Toro's version is unlike any other.
Skinamarink Creator Kyle Edward Ball Adhered To A Rigid Set Of Rules (& The Film Is Better For It)
The movie "Skinamarink" has become something of a viral hit that Polygon claims to be this generation's "Blair Witch Project',' and from the looks of the creepy trailer (via YouTube), they may be absolutely right. To pull off such a spine-chilling affair, unlike the array of other scary options available, director Kyle Edward Ball had to follow certain criteria to achieve the feature's unique approach.
