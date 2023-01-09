ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Homeless shelter says video showed CBP officer used 'excessive force' in detaining person

By Jack Birle, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Todd Conroy
3d ago

How do you know how much force was needed? Looks like a perfectly good hip talks to me that every high school wrestler knows how to do.

Hamster64
2d ago

So the homeless shelter are experts in how to detain suspects , they’re in the wrong field then, they need to go to the all law enforcement, military and special forces and teach them how to take down thugs..

