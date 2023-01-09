Homeless shelter says video showed CBP officer used 'excessive force' in detaining person

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Death Penalty Deadline: The U.S. Attorney’s Office has until Tuesday to decide if federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Patrick Crusius, the man charged with killing 23 people during the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. By enforcing the Tuesday notice deadline for a decision, the federal judge said attorneys will still have sufficient time to prepare for the trial that is set to start Jan. 8, 2024. Within a week after the federal prosecutors make a decision on the death penalty, state prosecutors are expected to meet with the state judge to talk about deadlines and a possible trial date.

EL PASO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO